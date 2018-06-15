Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Daniel Beal:
The anniversary of talented rugby player Daniel Beal’s death will be marked next week.
On Saturday, 23 June, The DB12 Foundation is hosting two fundraising events to mark the 12-year-old’s untimely death.
The youngster who was a pupil at Crossley Heath School, Halifax, died at his home in Birkby. A full inquest has yet to be heard.
His father Dave said: “Starting at Crossley Heath School at 7.30am, a team of 24 cyclists will be tackling a 75-mile route around West Yorkshire, visiting sports grounds where Danny enjoyed playing and watching his favourite sports of rugby and football.
“The route takes in Hipperholme, Haworth, Keighley, Bingley, Baildon, Headingley, Elland Road, Morley, Cleckheaton, John Smith’s Stadium, Lockwood Park, Huddersfield town centre and finishes at YMCA sports ground at Salendine Nook.
“As the riders finish, at 3pm our second event begins - The Danniversary Midsummer Party is a celebration of Danny’s life, with games and events designed to allow families to have fun together.
“There’ll be an inflatable assault course, ‘fairground’ type games, stocks, Beat The Keeper and RFU Community team with rugby-based games and challenges. In addition there’s range of refreshments available to buy, a bar, ice creams, cake stall and live music from 18-year-old Halifax singer Adelaide Taylor.”
The DB12 Foundation is a registered charity and delivers sports coaching in primary and secondary schools. Through its work with students it emphasises core values and attitudes that will help them engage more readily in the classroom, improving attainment across the curriculum.
Work has already begun with pupils in Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Oldham.
A629 clearing:
Traffic easing on A629 Wakefield Road inbound before A62 Southgate (Shorehead roundabout).
Antiques Roadshow to visit Piece Hall!
Visitors can expect to see a new face when BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow visits The Piece Hall in Halifax on Sunday, 8 July, as Jasleen Kandhari, a textiles and art historian specialising in the artistic and material heritage of South Asia and the Punjab, will be attending the event.
It’s a fitting start for the textiles history lecturer, as The Piece Hall is the only remaining former cloth hall in the UK.
Jasleen said: “I am delighted to be joining the Antiques Roadshow team in Halifax as the Asian Antiques Expert, especially since I have family living in Yorkshire.
“I would love to be presented with an array of Kashmir shawls as well as Paisley or Norwich shawls, ‘in imitation of the Indian’ as they were known historically, since the Paisely design as it is known as in the west originated not here in the UK, but in India, a fact that is not popularly known.”
Robert Murphy, series producer of Antiques Roadshow, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to The Piece Hall.
The Piece Hall is a stunning 18th-century cloth market reminiscent of Italian palazzo style architecture. Beautifully restored the Hall is now the commercial and cultural focus for the Yorkshire town and this will be the first time Antiques Roadshow has visited the town.
Doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm. Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required.
False alarm:
A faulty fire alarm meant Dewsbury Collegians’ production Sister Act, the feel-good smash hit musical based on the Whoopi Goldberg film was halted last night as the fire service attended.
A firefighter at Dewsbury Fire Station said: “It was a false alarm that went off in the middle of the performance at 8.30pm. We attended but there was nothing untoward.”
Weather update
Occasionally sunny weather, with patches of cloud. With few spells of rain inbetween.
Happy birthday!
Congratulations to Britain’s oldest landlord, Frank Collins, of The Dog and Partridge, Sowood, near Outlane, who celebrated his 89th birthday yesterday.
As usual there will be a big party tomorrow from 1pm and Frank says he has no intention of hanging up his glass anytime soon!
Frank, a successful businessman who used to do textile deals with Lord Kagan, (the Richard Branson of his day), has been at the pub for years.
His father Jack bought the pub back in the 1950s. Beer, it seems, is in his blood. ... his mum Mabel was the legendary landlady before him.
