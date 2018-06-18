Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Separate blog for new incident
There has been another crash on the M62 at J28 - an ambulance is on the scene. Click here to follow updates.
The picture at Birstall
Traffic looking choc-a-block at Birstall - J27 westbound on the M62
Ugh
Burst water main
If the M62 wasn’t enough to contend with...
J25 eastbound - current picture
Here’s how things are looking at Brighouse...
Traffic roundup
A few issues this morning I’m afraid.
M62
Queueing traffic due to earlier accident, a van and a car involved on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 (Brighouse) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar), congestion on M62 to J24 A629 (Ainley Top). All lanes have been re-opened.
Lane four (of four) was closed until around 08:05 when the traffic was briefly held to allow the vehicles to move off safely. All lanes re-opened around 8:10am.
M621
Slow traffic due to earlier accident on M621 Eastbound at M62 J27 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome). Travel time is around 60 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.
Lane two (of two) was closed between the M62 and J1 of the M621 until around 8am when a temporary hold was put on all traffic while the vehicles involved were moved off the carriageway. All lanes re-opened around 8:15am.