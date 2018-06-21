Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Latest on M62 congestion
This is the latest update from our travel partners Inrix following the two crashes on the M62.
* Traffic easing, earlier accident on M62 Westbound between J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
All traffic was held until around 15:30 to allow the traffic officers to move the vehicles onto the hard shoulder and also to clean up the carriageway following a multi-vehicle accident.
* Traffic easing, earlier accident on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome).
Lane one (of four) was closed to allow the emergency services to attend.
Bentley seized by West Yorkshire Police
These Bentley GT3-R cars cost around £237,000 new, I believe. Here is one being taken away by West Yorkshire Police - due to no road tax.
Slow traffic in Holmfirth and Brighouse
Latest from the roads:
* Slow traffic on A635 Town Gate in both directions at B6106 Dunford Road, Holmfirth, in the roadworks area.
* Traffic heavier than normal on A644 Southbound at M62 J25 (Brighouse) - due to people avoiding the earlier problems on the M62.
Traffic easing on M62
All vehicles are now in the emergency area following the M62 eastbound crash. Traffic is easing.
Three-vehicle M62 crash
A crash involving three vehicles is blocking the hard shoulder of the M62 eastbound between Chain Bar and Gildersome.
Here’s the latest:
Congestion
The M62 westbound between junctions J25 and J23 . Reason : Congestion. Status : Currently Active. Return To Normal : Normal traffic conditions are expected between 16:15 and 16:30 on 21 June 2018. Delay : There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic.
Police on scene
Accident on M62
Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the hard shoulder on M62 Westbound between J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). All lanes have been re-opened.
All traffic was held until around 15:30 to allow the traffic officers to move the vehicles onto the hard shoulder and also to clean up the carriageway following a multi-vehicle accident. Lane three (of three) was closed.
Man who fell from roof said he was "looking for pigeon eggs"
Watch Commander Jimmy Fitt said the injured man told paramedics he was on the roof of a town centre building so early because he was looking for pigeon eggs.
Man broke his legs and was stranded for period of time before passer-by heard his screams
Watch Commander Jimmy Fitt from Huddersfield fire station led the crew that assisted the ambulance in gaining access to the injured man.
He said the man, in his mid 40s, appeared to have suffered “severely broken legs”.
He continued:
The man looks to have been there for a period of time before the ambulance was called.
His screams were heard by a passer-by who first reported it.
Man fell from roof in New Street
The ambulance and fire service in New Street have been responding to a man that fell from a roof.
Watch Commander Jimmy Fitt from Huddersfield fire station said they were called to assist by the ambulance at 8.20am this morning.
The man had fallen behind a locked gate and the firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to allow the ambulance service access to the casualty.
Ambulance and fire service in New Street
At least one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle are attending a scene in New Street in Huddersfield town centre at the moment.
They have been accompanied by one fire engine.
More to follow.
Train strike action
Limited replacement bus service running on Northern between Huddersfield and Stalybridge due to strike action.
Buses are only operating during peak hours. From 6:00 until 19:30 on 21st June.
Firefighters called to house with smoke billowing from windows
Firefighters attended a house in Sheepridge last night after neighbours reported smoke coming from the ground floor windows.
Three engines - one from Rastrick and two from Huddersfield - were called to the property on Belle Vue Crescent at 9.15pm and could not locate the occupier of the house.
They broke in to the property to discover a pan had been left on the hob of the cooker. There were no flames and the problem was dealt with quickly and easily.
The owner of the house was no where to be seen.
Firefighters said the neighbours had been alerted to the smoke by alarms going off inside the house. If it had not been for these, the smoking hob could have developed into a full blown fire, causing serious damage.
Good morning!
Hello Huddersfield and welcome to the Examiner’s breaking news blog.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news, weather and traffic and travel updates throughout the day so stay tuned...