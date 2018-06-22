Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Dewsbury road partially blocked due to accident
Bradford Road in Dewsbury was partially blocked this afternoon after an accident.There was slow traffic in both directions at Ward Street, near the Tawa House, but this has since been cleared.
Ambulance statement after man falls from roof 'looking for pigeon eggs'
Yesterday we reported on the case of a man falling from a town centre roof and breaking both his legs. He said he was looking for pigeon eggs. The man had fallen behind a locked gate and it required firefighters to cut through the metal bars before paramedics could treat him.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service have just issued a short statement on the incident:
We responded to reports of a patient that had fallen from a roof. We sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.
The man was discovered with severe leg and back injuries and transported to Leeds General Infirmary via ambulance for treatment.
Police scene at archery range
Police are currently in attendance at Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield on Knowle Lane, which links Meltham and Honley.
An ambulance was previously on the scene but has since left.
Friday’s front page carries a warning from Huddersfield taxi driver Majid Niaz.
He says drivers are being targeted by a criminal gang after dash-cam footage captured a thief stealing £120 in takings from his taxi.
“I went to the mosque and 15 minutes later came back and they had smashed the window and stolen the takings of about £120,” Mr Niaz said.
“Other taxi drivers in Birkby have had break-ins on their cars in the last two weeks. I think there have been about five incidents.”
Weather forecast
A chilly Friday morning is going to give way to a bright and sunny day with clear skies and temperatures reaching around 22 degrees.
This will continue into Saturday which will remain dry and warm.
It's next week that the heatwave really hits though.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates from around the town as well as weather and traffic and travel news.