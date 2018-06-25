Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Firefighters battling moorland blaze
Firefighters from GMFRS are currently battling a huge fire on Saddleworth Moor. Follow our dedicated live blog for updates on this breaking news story.
Halifax Road jams from Ainley Top
We have received reports of heavy traffic on Halifax Road (A629) on the approach to Ainley Top roundabout.
Images from air ambulance at Holmfirth
These photos were taken by our photographer at Sand Recreation Area earlier, as an air ambulance landed to transport a patient to hospital.
The man in his 40s had collapsed at Holmfirth Dyers and was taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.
Did you get a Tory Rail Mayhem scratch card?
Labour campaigners are handing out Tory Rail Mayhem scratch cards to delayed train passengers at some West Yorkshire stations this morning.
Scratch a square to reveal you train travel disruption.
Air ambulance transported man in his 40s to hospital
The air ambulance has been used to fly a man in his 40s to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield after he collapsed at Holmfirth Dyers.
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said:
We were called at 8.22am to reports of a male patient that had collapsed.
We sent two rapid response vehicles, one ambulance and one helicopter.
The patient who is believed to be in his 40s was transported by air to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.
Reports of incident at Holmfirth Dyers
Several reports have suggested the incident involving an air ambulance and a number of police cars has taken place at Holmfirth Dyers in Dunford Road, Holfmirth.
Air ambulance over Holmfirth
An air ambulance has been spotted over the former Midlothian garage plot in Holmfirth. Police cars have also been spotted in Dunford Road in the area.
More on this when we get it.
Traffic on the M62 heading towards Leeds
There is stop-start traffic on the M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome).
Pockets of congestion throughout the stretch.
Monday morning weather forecast
It’s a hot one today! Temperatures in Huddersfield will reach 26 degrees by 4pm today.
A little bit of cloud will drift in for the early afternoon but don’t expect them to bring any rain. Hot dry weather is set to continue all week.
Good morning!
Hello Huddersfield and welcome to the Examiner breaking news blog.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news, weather, traffic and travel updates so keep checking in...