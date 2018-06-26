Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Cyclist knocked off bike on Penistone Road
All emergency services were on Penistone Road earlier is because a cyclist that was knocked down just after the Morrisons petrol station heading towards Kirkburton.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of an injured cyclist and found a man believed to be in his 30s had been knocked off his bike.
He was transported to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
The fire department just happened to be passing at the time of the accident.
All emergency services in Penistone Road
More reports of emergency service activity, this time in Penistone Road in Waterloo.
The fire department, police and ambulance service have been spotted on the scene.
Reports of police helicopter above Ainley Top
We have heard reports that a police helicopter is hovering above Ainley Top right now. A witness has also described police car driving up New North Road in Edgerton at high speed. This road leads to the Ainley Top junction to the M62.
Statement from Yorkshire Water
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said:
We were informed of a burst water pipe in Boothtown Road with a team on site as quickly as possible.
Due to the size of the burst we have unfortunately had to close the road for health and safety reasons, but we are working as quickly as possible to fix the leak and are hopeful that we will reopen the road by Friday evening.
Image from the Boothtown Road burst water main
This is an image from the burst water main on Boothtown Road in Halifax yesterday.
Yorkshire Water have said the road will remain closed until Friday June 29 while repairs take place.
Drones helping to 'make Yorkshire safer'
West Yorkshire fire and Rescue are using drones today at their Fire HQ.
Burst water main closes Halifax road
Boothtown Road in Halifax has been closed after a water main burst.
Yorkshire Water say the closure is likely to remain in place until June 29.
Bus diversions have been put in place.
Leeds Road gridlocked
We have just received a report from one motorist who said it had taken her 20 minutes to get from Whiteley’s Garden Centre, just off Leeds Road, to Cooper Bridge roundabout.
That’s a journey of less than a mile taking 20 minutes!
M62 crash causing delays on motorway and surrounding roads
We are receiving reports of 15 minute delays on the M62 eastbound after a crash between Ainley Top and Brighouse.
The traffic is having a knock-on effect for the surrounding roads as well.
Halifax Road is very busy in both directions between Ainley Top and Thornhill Road.
We have had another report that Bradley Road and Bradley Bar roundabout is seriously jammed.
Crash on M62
There was a crash on the eastbound M62 earlier between junction 24 for Ainley Top and junction 25 for Brighouse.
Thankfully Highways England have confirmed nobody was injured in the accident which caused lanes two and three to be blocked. The full carriageway has just opened and traffic is starting to return to normal although some slight delays will remain while it clears.
