Missing woman found safe and well
Aimee Heenan from Milnsbridge has been found safe and well.
The 21-year-old had vanished after catching a taxi to the Earlsheaton area of Dewsburylate on Saturday night.
Her family put out an urgent plea to help find her this morning.
Caught on camera
It’s pretty blurry - but Kirklees police want to know if anyone recognises the woman in this picture.
The footage is from May 17 and it involves a theft and assault in a local shop. Anyone with information should contact CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180237803.
This week's weather
No need to put that paddling pool away yet...
Traffic latest
Here’s what’s happening on the local roads:
- Leeds Road is busy heading into town from Cooper Bridge - travel time is an extra eight minutes
- Queues on Salterhebble Hill due to the ongoing roadworks
- Huddersfield Road at Mossley, Saddleworth, remains closed since yesterday due to the ongoing moorland fires
Other than this, all appears to be running smoothly.
Batley boy dies in M62 horror crash
A three-year-old boy has tragically lost his life in a serious crash on the M62 yesterday.
The child, who police have confirmed is from the Batley area, sadly lost his life after a black Honda Civic he was in crashed into a tree after coming off the carriageway near junction 35 at South Cave, in Humberside, yesterday at around 4pm.
Three other passengers - including two children - were also in the car at the time. Humberside Police say an 11-year-old girl, an eight-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman all sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. The driver received minor injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision on the westbound carriage is asked to contact Humberside Police via 101.
Changes to commuter station
Improvement works on a station in Calderdale begin this week.
Hebden Bridge Station will undergo a major development project on Friday. Network Rail are planning to extend platform one by 56 metres to host newer and longer trains. Similar work will take place to extend platform two by 15 metres. There will also be upgrades to the track and signalling, and 46 extra car parking spaces will be created.
Passengers are asked for their patience throughout the upgrades, which will take several weeks.
Possible bomb scare in Bradford
It seems a Bradford road may have been shut off last night after a bomb scare. A number of sources report that Rushton Road was closed off by police at around 5.30pm last night.
We are awaiting an update on this event by West Yorkshire Police.
Missing Milnsbridge woman
A 21-year-old Milnsbridge woman has gone missing.
The family of Aimee Heenan say she caught a taxi to the Earslheaton area of Dewsbury late on Saturday night and has not been seen since.
We are awaiting a response from West Yorkshire Police.
Skip fire at Deighton Centre
Firefighters from Rastrick attended a fire at the Deighton Centre in Deighton last night.
They said they were called to the scene after reports of a fire in a skip at 10.30pm and sent one appliance.
There was a gala on site over the weekend and the skipp was full so it took all the water in the appliance, plus a second tank after a refill, to extinguish the blaze.
In total firefighters were on the scene for around an hour and a half.
We’ve got another day of sunny weather ahead of us.
Stay with us on our Examiner breaking news blog for live updates on weather, news , traffic and travel.