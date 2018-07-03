Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Key Events
Temporary speed limit raised on M621 eastbound
Commuters rejoice!
As our sister site LeedsLive reported back in February, the M621 eastbound was restricted to 30mph due to ongoing roadworks.
In May, Highways England said that the roadworks were nearing completion.
Now, the speed limit in the eastbound carriageway has been raised to 50mph, with overnight closures still in place.
Traffic flowing well prior to rush hour
Rush hour should be smooth in Huddersfield tonight.
But for commuters coming home from Manchester, one of three lanes is closed on the M62 westbound between J22 for Denshaw and J21 for Milnrow. Normal traffic conditions are not expected until after 5.30pm.
For commuters coming home from Leeds, there’s a little bit of debris in the live lane so it may be closed.
Earlier this afternoon, there was a broken down van on the M62 westbound. It was around 4pm and it appears to have been cleared within a matter of minutes.
Bin strike still on after union members reject council proposal
Gary Cleaver, regional officer for Unison, said members rejected the Council’s proposal at a meeting held today at the Methodist Mission in Huddersfield town centre.
He said:
The members have voted unanimously on whats been on offer from the council which doesn’t go anywhere to what they want.
The strike will continue until Monday evening and our members feelings are worse because of management’s behaviour today which involved the presence of police, police dogs and security at the picket line this morning.
Latest on weather
Cooler weather is expected over the next few days, before things heat up again at the weekend.
The Met Office have said the heatwave is due to continue throughout the next two weeks, so plenty of time for barbeques.
All lanes reopened on M62
All lanes are now open again on the M62 between junction 28 and 27, heading towards Huddersfield from Leeds. Lane 3 of 3 had closed due to a tyre on the carriageway.
Lane closure on M62
One lane is closed on the westbound carriage between junction 28 and 27, heading towards Huddersfield from Leeds. This is due to a tyre on the carriageway and is causing slow traffic in the area.
Malala Yousafzai visit to Dewsbury School
Malala Yousafzai - the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner - is currently vsisitng a Dewsbury primary school.
The 20-year-old, who is unveiling a plaque and delivering an assembly at Carlton Junior and Infant School, was shot by the Taliban while campaigning for girls’ education rights in her native Pakistan.
She now travels the world delivering her message alongside studying at Oxford.
Carlton Junior and Infant School headteacher Rizwana Ahmed Mahmood set up the visit after he realised Malala was a family friend of one of the school’s pupils.
Rizwana said:
I was on my daily walk through the school and when in the year 2 classroom I saw one of the children had Malala’s autograph in his book. When I asked how he had managed to get it, I was amazed to hear she was a family friend.
She will be an inspiration and a sign of what is possible for our children. They can learn from her experience and be inspired to achieve.
"This is absolutely not the fault of the bin men"
Gary Cleaver, regional officer for Unison, wanted to make it clear earlier that this is not the fault of the bin workers.
His advice to members of the public whose bins would be left uncollected was to contact their local councillors and ask them to put pressure on council officers who are in negotiations with the bin workers to end the strike.
Result of bin worker strike vote expected at 2pm
Gary Cleaver, regional officer for Unison, says union members will vote on the proposal during the 1pm meeting with the results likely to be in by 2pm.
Bin workers strike could end as key meeting held in next hour
Bin workers are meeting at 1pm today to vote on a new proposal from Kirklees Council.
Unison bosses met with council representatives last night and a new proposal was tabled.
Both parties agreed it was too late to postpone today’s strike though due to logistical issues.
Holmfirth crews still battling moorland blaze
Moorland fires on Saddleworth Moor are still blazing - ten days after it started. West Yorkshire Fire say the crew from Holmfirth have ventured up onto the tops again today.
Firefighters in West Yorkshire have attended more than a staggering 400 grass fires in just FOUR days this week, due to the heatwave. You can read more on this here.
Councillor campaigning for party leadership
Newsome councillor Andrew Cooper has announced he is once again standing for deputy leadership of the Green Party for England and Wales.
Clr Cooper made the announcement on his Facebook page over the weekend, and says the Party needs “a fresh approach”.
Bin workers on strike
Kirklees bin workers started the first day of a week long strike today.
A picket line was formed by Unison members outside the Vine Street Depot in Huddersfield.
Ice cream van fire was deliberate
West Yorkshire Police say the fire at Sands Industrial Estate last night is being treated as arson.
The fire destroyed an ice cream van, another van and a car.
A spokesperson for the force said:
Police attended at a compound on an industrial estate on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, at about 3.30am this morning after a fire began involving three vehicles.
The fire service also attended the incident which caused damage to three vehicles.
The blaze is being treated as suspicious and a crime of arson has been recorded.
Initial enquiries are ongoing by Kirklees Police.
Anyone who has information about the blaze is asked to contact Police on 101 referencing crime number 13180323168.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.
Heavy traffic on Halifax Road towards Huddersfield
Expect long delays if you’re travelling to the town centre down Halifax Road from Ainley Top.
Our traffic partner INRIX is reporting jams lasting almost 20 minutes coming off the motorway and clearing up just before town, at Blacker Road and Edgerton Cemetery.
Ice cream van among vehicles destroyed by large fire
An ice cream van was one of three vehicles destroyed by a large fire at an industrial estate last night.
The van, along with another van and a car, were parked in a fenced off area within Sands Industrial Estate in Mirfield.
Firefighters were called to the estate after reports of a rubbish fire at 3.30am.
When they arrived, the police were already on the scene and the fire was much larger than first anticipated.
Crew Commander Steve Carruthers, of Dewsbury Fire Station, said: “We believe the fire originated in or around the ice cream van and spread to the other two vehicles.
“The back of the ice cream van was completely melted away and all three were written off.
“It took 40 minutes to extinguish the fire using one appliance. We don’t yet know what started the fire”
Accident blocking traffic into Halifax
A road accident on Burdock Way (A629) in Halifax, just before the Orange Street Roundabout, is blocking traffic in the town centre.
One lane blocked southbound and slow traffic due to the crash which took place earlier this morning.
Lane one (of two) is blocked just before the roundabout.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to the Examiner breaking news blog.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates around news, weather, traffic and travel...