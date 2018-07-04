Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Recycling centre closed due to tip
Emerald Street Recycling Centre has had to close its gates to the public until Saturday July 7 following the continuation of the bin strike until Monday July 9.
Bin workers continue picket
Bin workers continue their picket line at the Vine Street Depot in Huddersfield this morning. UNISON members chose not to accept the council’s proposal and the strike will continue until Tuesday next week.
VIDEO from scene of New Hey Road smash
A video from the scene of the crash shows a vehicle recovery truck preparing to remove a badly damaged red BMW from the middle of the cross roads.
Traffic is being directed around the accident from all approaches apart from Ainley Top as New Hey Road is closed at this section.
Full statement from the council on failure to end bin strike
After UNISON members rejected council proposal to end the bin strike, meaning many bins will go uncollected, Karl Battersby Strategic Director, Economy and Infrastructure said:
We thought it was a good proposal
We met with Unison for five hours yesterday to try to reach a resolution that would avoid more than the first day of strike action.
The negotiation team indicated they thought we had reached a good conclusion that they could recommend to their members, to allow a return to work on Wednesday.
UNISON could not say what more they wanted
However, the branch members unanimously voted against the proposals today, meaning the strike action will continue until the close of Monday 9 July.
I am incredibly disappointed at this decision, especially as UNISON have not been able to advise what further action they wish the Council to take to avoid further industrial action.
We are open to further talks
We are of course open to further talks and discussions, but we need clarity on what further action is required. We are very sympathetic to the issue of staff being able to take their leave, which is why we agreed to make available a substantial additional agency resource over the summer period to assist with this issue.
Bins will not be collected
The outcome of the ballot held today means that a number of residents will not have their bins collected at all in the south of the district.
We had intended to collect grey bins only, but too few staff were willing to work and so no bins were emptied across the south of Kirklees today.
Services in the north of the district are running broadly as normal today and for the rest of the week.
The Household Waste Recycling Centre in Emerald Street will remain closed on weekdays.
New Hey Road closed in both directions
New Hey Road is closed in both directions from the Sun Inn pub at Rastrick traffic lights back to Rastrick.
Traffic is not moving on the approach from Ainley Top at all so if anyone is driving thinking of driving from Ainley Top, turn around.
Red BMW smashed up at Rastrick traffic lights
We have a reporter on the scene of the Rastrick traffic lights crash. It seems a red BMW and a Volkswagen Scirocco have been involved in an accident there.
The red BMW looks very badly damaged and is positioned in the middle of the cross roads.
Emergency services are on the scene and a winch is being used to load the cars on to a removal vehicle.
Accident on Dewsbury Road in Cleckheaton
Very slow traffic and partially blocked due to accident on A638 Dewsbury Road in both directions at A643 Parkside by King Edward VII park.
Accident at Rastrick traffic lights
We have received reports of an accident in New Hey Road at Rastrick traffic lights.
One motorist said “traffic is absolutely crawling” along New Hey Road and another said traffic is backed up all the way to Ainley Top.
Bin worker strike to run over Monday
Kirklees Council have confirmed the proposal they put forward to UNISON members has been rejected.
Karl Battersby Strategic Director, Economy and Infrastructure said he was extremely disappointed that the proposal had been unanimously voted against by members at yesterday’s union meeting, particularly because union negotiators had though it was a solid proposal.
He added that it was disappointing that “UNISON have not been able to advise what further action they wish the Council to take to avoid further industrial action.”
Traffic on M62 after broken down vehicle
One lane closed and slow traffic on the M62 towards Leeds this morning due to broken down vehicle. Traffic is building in the eastbound carriageway between J25 A644 (Brighouse) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar). Lane one (of four) is closed.
Good morning!
Hello Huddersfield and welcome to the Examiner’s breaking news blog.
After England won a penalty shoot-out at a World Cup last night, anything could happen today so stay with us for all the updates on news, weather, traffic and travel.