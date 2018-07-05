Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Gym are "saddened by the death of member Benny Karikumutima"
The Gym Group have released a statement after a man collapsed and died at their gym on Beck Road in Huddersfield.
Benoit Karikumutima, known as Benny, is the owner of Benny’s Barbers at Bradford Road in Fartown.
Dylan Noble, General Manager of The Gym Group, said:
We are saddened by the death of member Benny Karikumutima yesterday at our Beck Road site.
Benny was a frequent visitor to the gym, well liked amongst the staff and members alike and we all extend our deepest sympathy to Benny’s family and friends.
After fully co-operating with West Yorkshire Police, the Gym reopened to members late last night.
Man attacked by gang of eight in Brighouse
Police have launched an investigation after a man was attacked in Brighouse by a gang of eight males.
He was severely beaten and left with serious injuries following the assault which happened between 11.20pm and 11.50pm on Tuesday (July 3) at Wellholme Park off Bradford Road, close to the town’s huge Tesco superstore.
The suspects then fled the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact Halifax CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180325107.
Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.
Brighouse fire update
The fire at Crompton Mouldings remains under control this morning, Wakefield Road is back open and an investigation is underway.
Last night fire crews took it in turns to keep one pump on the building throughout the night.
Firefighter Dunford, from Dewsbury Fire Station, said: “We were there from midnight to 4am with one pump just dousing the building, targeting little bits of smoke.
“After our shift ended, a pump from Hunslet arrived and they will stay on site until 8 O’Clock this morning.”
Asked about the building’s condition, Firefighter Dunford said the fire had totally destroyed it.
“The building’s gone,” he said. “It would have to be knocked down I would guess.”
