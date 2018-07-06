Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Bin workers rally outside Huddersfield Town Hall
Bin workers currently on strike are holding a protest outside Huddersfield Town Hall this afternoon.
Earlier today it was announced that only grey bins would be collected next week, even after the strike had ended at midnight on Monday July 9.
Only grey bins collected even after bin strike ends
Kirklees has just confirmed that when the bin strike ends at midnight on Monday for the rest of next week ONLY grey bins will be collected in the Huddersfield area.
That means that even if your green bin is scheduled to be collected put your grey bin out again.
This is because people whose bins were missed this week will have full and potentially smelly bins. in North Kirklees such as Dewsbury and Ravensthorpe bin collections are as normal as the crews there run out of a depot in Dewsbury which is unaffected by strike action.
Thief says "cheers" after being jailed for shoplifting
A Berry Brow thief has been jailed after ignoring the terms of his post-sentence supervision ... and then thanked the judge who sent him down.
Patrick Harrington, of Bishops Court, was jailed last July by a district judge to give the community a break from his offending. Read the full report here.
Road closure in Slaithwaite
Ongoing water works on Radcliffe Road. This is a connecting route between Slaithwaite and Golcar so make sure to plan your journey ahead.
Diversions due to road closure at Storthes Hall
Car robbed from driver at knifepoint
This car was stolen in Huddersfield after the driver was robbed at knifepoint - before being recovered 70 miles away.
The Toyota was stolen off the driver before being tracked down in Blackpool and stopped. After a brief chase on foot, the driver was arrested and the vehicle has since been recovered.
This morning's traffic
Here’s what’s happening n the roads:
- Queuing traffic on Leeds and Halifax Road in Hipperholme
- Slow traffic at Cooper Bridge heading out of Huddersfield towards Mirfield
- Queus on Salterhebble Hill due to the roadworks
- Usual congestion on Brighouse and Dnholme Road at Hipperholme (Christ Church traffic lights)
- Wakefield Road between Cooper Bridge and Brighouse is busy but moving between the Cooper Bridge roundabout and the roundabout for junction 25
- Usual slow traffic on Leeds Road through Mirfield
