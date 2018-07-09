Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Fire at Elland farm
Fire services have been called to an incident at the old mink farm in Elland this morning.
Three fire engines from Huddersfield and Rastrick are currently at the scene although we don’t have any further information on this right now unfortunately. We’ll update you when we find out more.
David Davis resigns
The main headline this morning in case you haven’t yet seen it: Brexit Minister David Davis has resigned.
Theresa May’s government was left in crisis late last night after Davis announced he would be stepping down from the post at 11.30pm, saying he could not support the PM’s soft Brexit plan agreed on Friday. His deputy, Steve Baker, and another Brexit Minister Suella Braverman, have also quit.
One lane blocked on M62 due to accident
Queuing traffic on the M62 eastbound at junction 29 (for the M1) due to an earlier accident.
All lanes have been re-opened although congestion is back to junction 27 and travel time is an extra 20 minutes.
