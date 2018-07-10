Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Key Events
Traffic update
Here’s what’s going on on the local roads right now:
- Queuing traffic on Leeds Road in Mirfield
- Heavy traffic at Salterhebble Hill due to the roadworks
Other than that, it’s all looking pretty quiet so far today. We’ll let you know if there’s anything happening.
Lane closure on motorway sliproad
There’s a lane closed on the M62 eastbound on the exit sliproad at junction 26 for the eastbound carriage due to a broken down vehicle. Traffic is reportedly coping well.
Concerns for missing boy who 'may be sleeping rough'
Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has not been seen in six weeks.
Mark Calvert, 16, has been reported missing and was last seen in the south area of Bradford on May 27. He is described as around 5ft 10in and was last seen wearing a red jacket, black bottoms and black Adidas trainers. Police say he may be sleeping rough, and could be sufering from injuries from a motorbike collision.
Anyone who knows of Mark’s whereabouts who can help police is asked to contact 101.
Bus in crash is a school bus
The latest on the bus crash in Moldgreen - the bus’ registration tells us it’s for King James’ School in Almondbury.
As mentioned earlier - no-one has been injured.
Bus crash at Moldgreen
There are reports of an accident in Moldgreen which is causing traffic problems.
A bus has reportedly collided with a VW Sharan on Greenhead Lane just off Wakefield Road. Officers are at the scene where there is a backlog of traffic - but police say no one has been injured.
Car set on fire on driveway
Fire services were busy last night...
A crew from Huddersfield attended a car fire outside a home on Springwood Hall Gardens at Greenhead just after 1am. A Nissan Pathfinder had its doors open and was ablaze - firefighters said it had been deliberately set alight. Nobody was at home at the time so fire were unable to bring the car fire to their attention. Huddersfield also attended a grass fire in Pellon, Halifax, last night which at its height measured up to 70 squared metres.
Motorway junction closed after woman falls from bridge
A heads up if you’re a Manchester commuter - junction 17 is currently closed due to this ongoing police incident. The woman is currently being treated by paramedics.
Morning!
Hello, Huddersfield. A bit of trouble on the M62 this morning - we’ve got a lane closed eastbound at junction 25 for Brighouse due to a broken down lorry. Traffic is reportedly coping well, though.
Any major traffic problems and you’ll hear it hear first.