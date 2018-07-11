Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Hunt for man who burgled 87-year-old woman as she slept
An elderly woman woke to find a burglar in her room at her home in Milnsbridge.
Detectives are asking for help following the incident in the early hours of Tuesday.
Important message for Giants' supporters
The club has warned people who park in the St Andrew’s Road car park that they can’t leave their vehicles overnight.
Police seize Audi A4
It’s good to know these uninsured idiots are being taken off the roads.
Here’s Kirklees police towing a high powered Audi, whose owner couldn’t be bothered to cough up for cover.
Pictures from the scene
A police officer has posted these pictures of the grass fire by the M62.
No info yet on what caused it but it’s likely it will have been a cigarette thrown from a vehicle.
Fire is out but long delays remain
You can see the scorched banking from the grass fire on the eastbound M62 here.
Highways Agency officials are on the scene making repairs.
It appears all lanes are open but there’s delays back to Huddersfield, probably due to rubbernecking at the incident.
Fire service doing an "amazing job"
Crews have been dealing with these fires every day over the past fortnight:
Major problems on M62
Very heavy traffic on the M62 in both directions at Scammonden this afternoon.
Lanes were closed for emergency repairs following a grassfire earlier this afternoon between junctions 24 and 23. All lanes have since been re-opened but, as you can imagine, it’s very congested. Here’s how things are looking currently...
Emergency landing at Leeds Bradford Airport
A plane has made an emergency landing at LBA following reports of a fire on the aircraft.
The Jet2 plane, which was flying from Malaga, has made a full scale landing earlier today at 12.47pm. It’s after initial reports of flames from the right hand side landing gear. Luckily no fire was found and all passengers have disembarked as normal.
Drugs seized from home in police raid
Officers discovered a cannabis farm after forcing entry to a house in Heckmondwike.
Police found around 60 plants after they forced the door down at the terraced house on King Street yesterday. Extremely dangerous wiring was also found.
PC Shaun Oates, who is the Ward Officer for Heckmondwike, entered after gaining a search warrant for the address, which is the third in the area this month to be found growing a cannabis farm. Anyone has any information on who has been attending this address should call 101 quoting 13180337454, or you can call crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
Train cancellation
The King’s Cross service calling at Brighouse and Mirfield has been cancelled due to repairs on other trains.
Here’s some info on alternative services if you’re affected:
Jake Mangle-Wurzel's trial held without him
Huddersfield eccentric Jake Mangle-Wurzel has failed to appear in court for his trial over a dangerous dog charge.
The 79-year-old - real name John Graye - is charged with allowing his dog to be out of control and attack another dog at Heatherleigh recreation ground at Lindley Moor in December last year. Jake has denied the charge.
Today he failed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and the case was dealt with in his absence. See the full story on our website shortly.
Huddersfield weather
Another beautiful day for Huddersfield today - perfect for watching the football.
Slightly warmer than yesterday with temperatures of around 24 degrees. Here’s Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens with the latest forecast:
WATCH: Slaithwaite roundabout is repainted with England flag
Colne Valley commuters have had their journeys brightened with a taste of the football spirit.
The mini roundabout in the centre of the village has been repainted as a huge England flag ahead of tonight’s semi-final against Croatia...
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page - leading on the incredible story of a Huddersfield hero who helped in the rescue of 12 boys from a cave in Thailand this week.
Serious fire closes road
Halifax Road in Littleborough is closed in both directions this morning due to another moorland fire near Blackstone Edge Reservoir.
Fire services are in attendance and the road is closed between Canal Street in Littleborough and Turvin Road in Ripponden.
Lane closure on M62
One lane is closed on the M62 eastbound due to a broken down vehicle between junctions 26 and 27. Congestion is back to junction 25.
Morning, all
Rise and shine, Huddersfield. I don’t know about you but I’m filled with nerves today ahead of tonight’s match. Let’s take a look at what’s happening in and around town.