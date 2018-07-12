Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Porsche pranged
This expensive Porsche came off worst when it hit a lamp post at NeiL Fox Way in Wakefield. this afternoon
M1 lane closure due to broken down vehicle
One lane closed due to broken down vehicle on M1 Northbound from J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Durkar) to J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Flushdyke). Traffic is coping well.
Lane one (of four) is closed for recovery work.
Water mains turned off in Mirfield street
Yorkshire Water say they have temporarily switched off the water supply to a number of properties in Gregory Springs Mount in Mirfield.
This is for urgent repair work to take place.
Huddersfield's hero cave diver lands in UK
Jason Mallinson, of Oakes, has landed safely in the UK today, after taking a key role in the rescue of 12 boys from a flooded Thai cave network.
The 50-year-old landed at Heathrow Airport, along with fellow diver John Volanthen, after flying from bangkok yesterday.
We spoke to Jason’s mum Anne, who lives in Beaumont Park, about her son’s heroics.
Police helicopter circling over Mirfield
We have received reports of a police helicopter circling over Mirfield.
It has been there for about ten minutes now.
Last night a police helicopter was heard over the same area. Residents were kept awake at around 2.40am.
The National Police Air Service later explained they were assisting West Yorkshire Police with an operation.
Man knocked down after England game
A male pedestrian was knocked down by a car on Huddersfield Ring Road at Queensgate last night.
The accident happened just after 9.30pm - about the time England fans were pouring out of the town centre, having just seen England crash out of the World Cup to Croatia.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the 18-year-old man was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and did not sustain serious injuries.
Water from canal used to fight woodland fire
Firefighters used water from the Huddersfield Broad Canal to put out a woodland fire close to Leeds Road in Huddersfield.
One appliance each from Huddersfield and Rastrick Fire Stations were called to a small wooded area at the end of Sands Terrace at 9.30pm last night.
Watch Commander Armstrong from Rastrick Fire Station said crews spent about two hours dousing the blaze and ensuring the area was safe.
“The fire was in some green space between the train line and the canal,” he explained.
“We used water from the canal to put it out and left at about 11.30pm.”
Good morning
Well it’s not coming home. Last night was heartbreaking but what a ride it was.
Anyway, onwards and upwards. We’ll be bringing you all the news, weather and traffic updates from around Huddersfield today so stay with us...