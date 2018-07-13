Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Dead fish investigation
The Environment Agency is looking into why more than 200 fish have died in Newsome mill ponds.
Initial thoughts are it the hot weather could be to blame.
Road in Hipperholme re-opens
Accident causes road closure
Whitehall Road in Hipperholme is closed in both directions due to an accident between the White Horse Inn and Griffe Road.
This is affecting traffic between M62 and Halifax.
Concerns over pothole on King Street
Shoppers have raised concerns about loose brickwork which has left a nasty pothole in the town centre.
The pothole has formed outside the entrance to Boots and the Packhorse Centre on King Street. Lee Walker-Blythe, who works in the Packhorse Centre, said:”There is usually a bit of plastic that covers the area but that has disappeared overnight. We have blind customers that walk through daily and it’s a hazard.”
Kirklees Council have been informed of the hole and are looking into it...
BREAKING NEWS
Rain is falling from the sky...
Weather warning issued for West Yorkshire
Hallelujah - rain at last!
Police rescue two children trafficked into UK
Two children thought to have been trafficked into the country have been rescued by officers in Calderdale.
Detectives found the teenagers - both aged 17 - after attending various stores across the area. They were rescued from two separate shops where they were working alongside other staff members. Neither child has family in the UK and are believed to be victims of human trafficking gangs.
Both are currently in the care of social services. More on this story on our website later.
Huddersfield traffic
Here’s what’s happening on the local roads in and around the town...
- Queuing traffic on Leeds Road, Mirfield, at the Cooper Bridge roundabout. Travel time is an extra seven minutes
- Also slow along Wakefield Road from Brighouse/junction 25 approaching the same roundabout
- Queues at Salterhebble Hill near Calderdale Royal due to roadworks
- Queues at Brighouse and Denholme Road in Hipperholme
We’ll keep you posted should anything major happen.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page today, leading on calls for heroic diver Jason Mallinson who helped in the rescue of 12 boys from a cave in Thailand to be awarded for his bravery:
Lane closure on M1
The M1 southbound has a lane blocked due to a broken down car this morning at junction 39 for Denby Dale. Traffic is reportedly coping well.
Good morning!
Happy Friday, Huddersfield. Let’s see what’s going on...