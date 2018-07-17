Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Key Events
Northen responds to RMT rail strike cancelled
Northern has responded to RMT’s decision to call off strike action planned for Saturday 21 July.
Richard Allan, Deputy Managing Director for Northern, said: “We are pleased that RMT has agreed to hold talks in a bid to resolve their ongoing dispute and has called off its strike action that was planned for Saturday 21 July, which means that customers can plan their journeys based on a regular Saturday timetable.
“Northern is modernising local rail for customers, with £500m of new trains under construction, better stations and more services by 2020. We want to work with RMT to design and shape the future on-board role for colleagues to help deliver better customer service.”
Three men charged with serious sexual assault
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Huddersfield at the weekend have charged three men.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (14 July) when a 17-year-old girl was assaulted in the subway that runs under the A62 Castlegate between New North Road Baptist Church and the old Technical College building.
Bus diversions
Some need to know info if you are heading out on the bus in Golcar
Milnsbridge
The viaduct is still closed due to safety. We’ve been advised trains are still running.
Traffic
There’s slow traffic on A650 Westgate Hill Street in both directions at Cross Lane. In the roadworks area.
Temporary traffic lights in operation.
Fire at Dalton Grange
Fire services were called after arsonists broke into a derelict building at Rawthorpe last night.
A crew from Huddersfield Fire Station attended Dalton Grange off Bradley Mills Road at 8pm after being called by security. The old building, which is owned by Syngenta, is now boarded up, but authorities say members of the public have been breaking in. Luckily, the fire last night was confined to one room on the ground floor and was quickly extinguished.
Traffic
Here’s what’s happening on the roads this morning...
- Heavy traffic on the M62 eastbound at Ainley Top and again at Chain Bar
- One lane closed on the M62 eastbound at junction 20 due to a lorry having a tyre changed
- Heavy traffic on Whitehall Road at Wyke
- Slow traffic on Gelderd Road at Birstall/Gildersome
- Slow traffic on the A629 at the Ainley Top roundabout
- Queues at Cooper Bridge
- Busy on Halifax Road at Hipperholme
- Usual slow traffic on Salterhebble Hill, Halifax, due to the roadworks
Morning, Huddersfield
Good morning! The top of Market Street in Milnsbridge is closed this morning at the viaduct. Police are redirecting traffic. We’ve been advised that this is for safety reasons due to bits of masonry falling from the viaduct. We’ll let you know when it re-opens.