Traffic on the move
Traffic easing following the re-opening of two lanes closed due to debris on the carriageway westbound on M62 from J27 A650 Gelderd Road (Gildersome) to J26 A638 (Chain Bar). Previous congestion to J29 (M1 Lofthouse interchange). Lanes one and two (of four) were closed within the smart motorway section.
Slow going
Slow traffic on A62 Cooper Bridge Road heading out of Huddersfield before A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout). Travel time is four minutes.
There’s queueing traffic on A58 Leeds and Halifax Road at A644 Brighouse Road at Hippeerholme (Christ Church traffic lights). Travel time is 10 minutes.
M62 delays after lane closures
Heavy traffic and delays due to earlier debris on road on M62 Westbound from J27 A650 Gelderd Road (Gildersome) to J26 A638 (Chain Bar). Congestion to J29 (M1 Lofthouse interchange). All lanes have been re-opened. Lanes one and two (of four) were closed within the smart motorway section.
Friday night thunderstorms?
Huddersfield has been dealt a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for this Friday.
The Met Office warned that from 2pm to 11.45pm on Friday July 27 there was a chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds and even large hail.
Map shows shocking extent of UK heatwave
This shows the areas of lowest rainfall over the past six weeks - with Huddersfield falling among the top brackets for drought.
Cumberworth fire latest
Fire services say the crew have now been reduced to four fire engines. They are still at the scene dampening down this afternoon, using three large jets to stop the flames re-igniting.
The service expect to remain at the scene throughout the day.
Possible obstruction on the M62 at Scammonden
Look out for this if you’re heading over the tops:
Traffic latest
All seems to be pretty quiet at the moment - the fire in Cumberworth seems to have been more or less dealt with. Here’s a few congestion spots on the local roads right now:
- Queuing traffic on Leeds and Halifax Road, Hipperholme, at the Christ Church traffic lights. Travel time is an extra four minutes
- Slow as usual at Cooper Bridge heading out of Huddersfield
- Queues further along Leeds Road in Mirfield
- Usual heavy traffic on Salterhebble Hill, Halifax, due to the roadworks
- Slow on Brighouse and Denholme Road at Hipperholme
Photos show the state of the fire now
Video of firefighters still on scene
Firefighters remain on the scene of the Dearne Head fire to spread out the hay and dampen it down.
"I woke up to this popping noise"
Joanne Gawthorpe lives at a neighbouring farm to Dearne Head. She described the moment she woke up to the sound of the fire.
“I woke up to this popping noise,” she recalled. “I thought it was somebody shooting but then I could see the flames. This was at about 1.20am.”
Photo shows barn burning
Smoke warning
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned residents in Birdsedge to keep their windows shut.
"It would take millions of gallons of water to put it out"
Firefighters from Huddersfield, Meltham, Skelmanthorpe, Rastrick and two South Yorkshire fire stations attended the fire at Dearne Head.
Watch Commander Robin Ferguson, from Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “Our control sent three pumps initially but when we got there they made it five. After five minutes they upped it to eight.
“Very quickly the priority was protecting neighbouring buildings. It would take millions of gallons of water to put it out.
“The only way it’s going out is by burning itself out or if it’s turned over with machinery.”
Watch Commander Ferguson added that a major issue was getting enough water to the site of the fire.
“The problem was it’s a very remote location and water supply was hard to get to.
“Meltham had a specialist hose laying appliance that has 2km of hose. We used 1km of it laid from the barn to a mains supply down the road.”
Fire at farm in Cumberworth
A huge barn fire burned overnight at a farm in Cumberworth.
Firefighters were called to Dearne Head in Haddingley Lane at 2.30am last night where two bars full of hay had caught fire.
8 fire engines remained on the scene for around 3 hours to ensure the blaze did not spread to neighbouring buildings.
This morning the fire is smouldering but contained. The Examiner has a photographer en route.
Roads round up
- Heavy traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road around the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is four minutes.
- Usual very slow traffic on A644 Wakefield Road between A62 Cooper Bridge Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout) and M62 J25 Roundabout. Travel time is four minutes.
- Queueing traffic on A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights). Travel time is six minutes.
