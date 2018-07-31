Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Key Events
Setting up for Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival
With just two days to go until Huddersfield Food and drink Festival opens on Thursday August 2 progress is going well to ready St George’s Square.
Here’s what you can expect at the festival, including mega burgers, great local ales and live music.
M62 fully open after emergency repairs
All lanes have been re-opened on the westbound M62 between junction 28 and 27 after emergency repairs were completed.
Traffic in lane 1 (of 3) was released around 12:20.
Very slow traffic remains but this should clear soon.
Huge training exercise at Manchester Airport
A massive training exercise for emergency services is taking place at Manchester Airport today.
It will be focused in the Bollin Valley area and encompass emergency vehicles and staff from Greater Manchester and Cheshire.
Flights will operate as normal during the exercise and the airport will maintain normal operations throughout.
M62 fully cleared
The accident on the M62 has been fully cleared now. Congestion is down to 25 minutes.
M62 queues down to 45 minutes
The M62 queue after the accident near junction 26 has gone down to 45 minutes now.
It was previously causing delays of 1 hour but lane 3 has just opened.
Lane 4 (of 4) is still closed.
M62 crash causing miles of queues
Two lanes closed, severe delays and queueing traffic due to a crash between two vehicles on the M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 A638 (Chain Bar).
Lanes three and four (of four) are closed. Highways officers have just arrived on scene with an ambulance crew.
Traffic has built up back from the accident to beyond junction 24 for Ainley Top.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to the Examiner breaking news blog.
We’ll be bringing you news, weather, traffic and travel updates throughout the day so stay with us.