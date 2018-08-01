Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Grange Moor open but caution needed
NCP car park still closed
Police have reopened Hall Ings Road in Bradford fully but the NCP car park remains cordoned off.
Police said this morning enquiries were ongoing after a man was found with “serious injuries” in the car park.
He was taken to hospital and said to be in a “very serious condition”.
Photos of burned out tractor
The burned out tractor has now been removed from Wakefield Road at Grange Moor roundabout.
Tractor burned out on Wakefield Road
Firefighters are on the scene and poice are urging people to avoid Wakefield Road.
IN PHOTOS: Aspley Carpets arson one of number of deliberate fires last night
Asley Carpets was one of a number of deliberate fires last night as Huddersfield Fire crews spent most of the night chasing “one little arsonist”, as Watch Commander Robin Ferguson put it.
These photos show the destruction of Aspley Carpets after a window was smashed and smoke drifted in to the shop.
The manager is unsure yet how much stock has been ruined.
Tommy Robinson bailed
Tommy Robinson has been bailed after winning his appeal against a 13 month sentence for Contempt of Court handed down in Leeds.
The 35-year-old will now have his case reheard at the Old Bailey.
Ruling on the appeal, Lord Burnett said: “We are satisfied that the finding of contempt made in Leeds following a fundamentally flawed process, in what we recognise were difficult and unusual circumstances, cannot stand.
“We will direct that the matter be reheard before a different judge.”
"One little arsonist" stripped Huddersfield of fire cover all night
Huddersfield Fire Station had both engines out for most of last night. They were chasing a series of six bin fires across Dalton, Moldgreen and Aspley,
One of the bin fires was right next to Aspley Carpets, off Wakefield Road. The flames crept inside the window and caused smoke damage to the inside of the carpet-filled building.
Watch Commander Robin Ferguson said the whole place was minutes from going up when they arrived. “The fire was just making its way on to the ceiling,” he said. “It was a few minutes from burning the whole building but we just managed to stop the spread in time.”
WC Ferguson said he thought all the fires were probably lit by the same person or persons, though the crew never caught a sight of them.
He said: “The first one was at ten to 1 in the morning and the last one and the last one was just before 4am.
“They were so frequent we were driving around discovering these fires rather than them being reported to us.
“It’s bad because in Huddersfield we do cover a massive area and one little arsonist had stripped it of fire cover all night. We had Dewsbury on standby for the Dalton job as well.”
Broken down vehicle on M62 near Chain Bar
One lane closed and slow traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Eastbound from J26 A638 (Chain Bar) to J27 A650 Gelderd Road (Gildersome).
Lane one (of three).
Cooper Bridge busy
Queueing traffic on A62 Leeds road Westbound at A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout). Travel time is four minutes.
