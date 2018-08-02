Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Keep the hard shoulder clear
That is the message from Motorway traffic police officer Dave Cant who was blocked on his way to an emergency by motorists on the M1 hard shoulder near Leeds.
A crisis negotiator had to get out of the police car and try to run through parked cars to get to the incident.
IN PHOTOS: Kirkheaton Primary School learn about recycling at Huddersfield plant
A visit by local school children has inspired a Huddersfield recycling plant to help educate the next generation about the importance of recycling.
Electrical Waste Recycling Group said the visit to their School Lane plant, by Year 6 pupils from Kirkheaton Primary School, revealed a lack of knowledge but no lack of interest.
Jane Richardson, Compliance Manager at Electrical Waste Recycling Group, said: “It was a great opportunity to show the next generation the importance of recycling electrical items in a real environment.
“Both staff and pupils were given a new awareness of not only how recycling prevents waste, but how much of an impact to the planet a lack of recycling can make.
A spokesperson for Electrical Waste Recycling Group said the next step was to make plans for future school visits and outreach work in the Huddersfield area.
