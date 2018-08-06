Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Accident cleared
The accident on the M62 has been cleared and the lane has now re-opened.
Accident on M62
Reports of very slow traffic on the M62 westbound as one lane is closed due to an accident between junctions 21 and 20.
Police cordon at Dewsbury park
Residents have reported a police presence at Crow Nest park in Dewsbury last night.
A police cordon was up taping off a large section at the bottom of the park with officers at the scene. We’re trying to get hold of police for more information on this.
Traffic
Here’s what’s happening on the roads:
- Queuing traffic on Manchester Road at Thornton Lodge
- Slow traffic on Wakefield Road through Mirfield
- Slow traffic on Brighouse and Denholme Road in Hipperholme
- Barnsley Road in Flockton remains closed due to drainage works between Haigh Lane and The Sun pub
All looks to be running smoothly so far on the M62 but we’ll let you know if we are notified of anything.
Latest on Hipperholme fire
Fire crews have been at a site in Hipperholme overnight after a fire broke out at the Brow Mills Industrial Estate yesterday afternoon.
Services say the blaze is now under control and has been reduced to a scaled-down operation. Crews from Rastrick and Dewsbury were at the scene until 2am and are returning there this morning to ensure it doesn’t re-ignite.
Happy Monday...
Good morning. I don’t know about you but I’m still nursing a food coma from this weekend’s Food & Drink Festival. Sit tight and we’ll bring you all the latest news and traffic updates from around town.