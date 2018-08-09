Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Lane closure on M62
One lane is closed due to a lorry having a tyre changed on the M62 eastbound heading towards Huddersfield.
The motorway is down to three lanes from four between junctions 19 and 20. Traffic reportedly coping well.
Police still investigating Sheepridge shooting
West Yorkshire police have confirmed they are investigating shots fired on a street in Sheepridge yesterday afternoon, and have not made any arrests as of yet.
The incident happened on Ruskin Grove at 3.22pm when shots were fired in the direction of a boy. The boy was uninjured.
A police spokesperson said this morning:
“Detectives are continuing their investigation into a firearms discharge on Ruskin Grove in Huddersfield. The incident happened at around 15:22 and there were no reported injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Arrest in connection with Birkby shooting
Police investigating a shooting in Birkby on Monday evening have arrested one man, it’s been confirmed.
The arrest was made yesterday morning - a 34-year-old man has been questionned. Meanwhile, the Force confirmed this morning that raids carried out in Deighton and Milnsbridge last night were part of an executed arrest warrant into the same shooting, although nobody was arrested during them.
Enquiries into the incident on Blacker Road remain ongoing.
Gun-related incidents in Huddersfield last night
Two incidents in the Ashbrow ward last night - here’s what happened:
- Police were called when a young boy was shot at on Ruskin Grove in Sheepridge early evening yesterday
- Residents reported hearing two bangs and what is thought to be the gunman fleeing the scene
- The child, thankfully, was uninjured
- Shortly later, armed police stormed an address on Deighton Road, Deighton
- The raid - which is unconnected to the earlier incident in Sheepridge but instead related to a crime on Monday - happened just after 8pm
- Another address on Crow Lane, Milnsbridge, was also raided
- A police spokesperson said last night that no arrests were made - the Examiner has contacted West Yorkshire Police this morning to check if this is still the case
Morning, Huddersfield
Good morning - we’re over halfway through the week...we’ve got this. No major incidents to report on the roads this morning. Stay tuned and we’ll bring you the latest on the shooting in Sheepridge last night.