Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
M62 smash cleared to the hard shoulder
If you’re catching a flight from Manchester Airport you’ll be relieved to here the motorway is flowing again.
The crash, which has involved a motorhome, near J23 has been moved out of the way, presumably because there’s no injuries.
Traffic is flowing again but it will take at least half-an-hour for the queues to subside.
Huge queues on the M62
This is the latest picture from a camera near Ainley Top.
The westbound side is currently closed while police assess an accident near J23.
Queues are currently back to half way up the hill between J25 and J24.
M62 closed westbound
There’s been a crash in the last few minutes and the police are currently assessing the situation.
The motorway is shut westbound just after junction 23 (Outlane).
A decision on whether to keep it that way will be made soon.
Fire at Golcar Cricket Club
There’s been a fire at Golcar Cricket Club this afternoon.
Fire services attended Swallow lane in the village earlier where thick, black smoke was pillowing from behind the clubhouse. It’s thought a pile of abandoned furniture had been set alight. More on this when we get it.
Sunset at Castle Hill
Okay, so it’s not breaking news. But as it’s Friday afternoon we felt these pictures of the sunset in Huddersfield would do rather nicely!
These were taken on Wednesday evening and sent to us by Jane Brook. Just fabulous. If you have any lovely photographs of our town and its landscapes, we’re always up for seeing them! You can send them via our Facebook page or to editorial@examiner.co.uk.
Long delays between Manchester and Huddersfield
One lane is closed with long delays and queuing traffic due to accident involving three vehicles on the M62 eastbound between junctions 18 and 19.
Our traffic partners Inrix are currently reporting delays on 50 minutes so definitely avoid this part of the motorway if you can.
Huddersfield's House of Fraser NOT at risk
Kingsgate’s House of Fraser store will remain the same, despite other stores in the country set for closure under new ownership by Sports Direct.
A list of the department chain’s branches earmarked for closure has been released, and includes stores in Doncaster and Skipton as well as London’s Oxford Street branch. Many stores will become Sports Direct outlets or will trade under the Flannels fascia after it was announced Mike Ashley would be buying the company for £90m.
Huddersfield’s and Leeds’ stores however did not appear on the list and will continue business as usual.
Jury out in McDonalds death case
The jury in the killing of Graham Bell have retired to consider their verdict.
A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of unlawfully killing Mr Bell by punching him in an attack outside McDonald’s in the town centre in October last year. A trial is being held at Leeds Crown Court.
Police hunting man over threat allegations
Officers are appealing to locate a man wanted over allegations of threats and criminal damage.
Efforts are underway to find Lewis Boocock, 20, from Birstall.
Det Insp Dan Tillett said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries to locate Lewis Boocock and are appealing for help from the public to locate him. Officers do want to speak with him in connection with alleged offences in the Wakefield District.”
Anyone who has seen him or has information about his location is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 131080216338.
House of Fraser purchased
Sports Direct has announced it will be buying House of Fraser from administration for £90m.
Weekend weather
Today’s fresher weather is to continue through the weekend.
The forecast for tomorrow and Sunday is largely dry, but with cloudy spells and temperatures in the early twenties. Sunshine tomorrow morning then a small chance of showers later in the evening.
There’s also chance of a storm hanging in the air on Sunday.
More arrests over shootings
Three more men have been questioned over firearms incidents in Huddersfield this week.
Two more men were taken into custody yesterday over gunshots being fired on Blacker Road, Birkby on Monday night. Meanwhile, another man was arrested over a similar incident on Ruskin Grove in Sheepridge on Wednesday afternoon where shots were fired. A child was nearly shot in the attack.
Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, District Commander of Kirklees District Police, said: “We understand there is a lot of concern amongst our residents and communities following the firearms discharges on Blacker Road and Ruskin Grove.
“I want to reassure the community that these incidents are our utmost priority and are being dealt with robustly. We have made arrests in connection with the incidents, both of which were targeted attacks and are continuing to work around the clock on the extensive investigations.”
House of Fraser go into administration
Department store House of Fraser have gone into administration, it’s been announced this morning.
The retailers, who have a store in Kingsgate shopping centre, have 17,000 staff across the country. The department store chain said discussions between interested investors and its main creditors did not conclude in a “solvent solution” and it has no choice but to appoint administrators.
Scooter fire on street
Fire services were called to extinguish the flames after a scooter was set alight in Deighton last night.
The abandoned Kymco scooter had been set on fire in an empty car park on Deighton Road at around 1.30am. Police are looking into it.
Morning, Huddersfield
Happy Friday! The week is almost done - you’re so close. Stay tuned for the latest news and travel updates. We are also running separate live updates on the latest news regarding Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and local hospital plans.