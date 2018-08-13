Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Update on incident at jewellers
Police have issued a statement on the arrests made at Yaqoob Jewellers:
Police attended a jewellers on Foundry Street in Dewsbury just after midday this afternoon following a report of a concern for the safety.
Two people, a man aged 19 and a woman aged 23 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of threats to cause criminal damage.
They are currently in custody.
Traffic wardens clamp untaxed car
This car was spotted clamped on Kaye Lane in Almondbury earlier today - just a warning that even though we no longer display tax discs in the windscreen doesn’t mean you won’t be caught!
Two people arrested at jewellers
Police have made two arrests at a jewellery shop in the centre of Dewsbury.
Officers were called to Yaqoob Jewellers on Foundry Street at 12.10pm following a concern for safety.
It’s thought a man and woman are being questioned after threats were made to the shop’s occupants. More on this when we have it.
Area on Castle Hill fenced off
Exciting news for Huddersfield if this goes to plan!
M62 queues
Queuing traffic on the M62 at junction 27 this lunchtime.
This is on the westbound exit sliproad at the junction for Birstall/Gildersome due to ongoing roadworks in the area.
Cooper Bridge crash
The biggest story this weekend was the tragic news of the collision at Cooper Bridge on Saturday morning, which killed 78-year-old Wendy McDonald and injured her husband Steven, 60.
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and we are currently trying to find out the latest in this investigation. We should have an update later today.
Stranded car on M1 northbound
Affecting traffic between South and West Yorkshire:
Road closures
Here are some of the roads closed for roadworks this morning:
This week's weather
The forecast for Huddersfield this remains fresher with overcast skies and the odd shower (so I think our summer heatwave has been and gone for now...)
Thursday looks set to be the best day with spells of sunshine, but overall we’re looking at temperatures in the late teens to early twenties, and mainly grey skies.
Good morning
Happy Monday, all. No major incidents to report on the M62 or local roads this morning. Stay with us and we’ll keep you posted.