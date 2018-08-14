Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
All lanes reopened on M62
Slow traffic due to earlier broken down vehicle on M62 Eastbound from J28 A650 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) to J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). All lanes have been re-opened.
Lanes one and two (of four) were closed.
Traffic queues on M62
Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Eastbound from J28 A650 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) to J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).
Lanes one and two (of four) are closed.
Nearest Homebase to close
Huddersfield’s nearest Homebase store has been earmarked as one of the 42 facing closure.
The Bradford branch of the DIY depot will join dozens of others across the country to shut following financial difficulties, it’s been announced today. Stores in Wakefield and Leeds will remain open.
Police who tackled killer dog praised for bravery
Officers who attended the scene of a fatal dog attack in Sheepridge two years ago have been praised in a report issued by the IOPC this morning.
David Ellam, 52, died of his injuries after he was attacked by a bull terrier belonging to Aaron Joseph in August 2016. Joseph was jailed for 10 years in February.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has published a report this morning, describing the officer who tried to stop the dog mauling Mr Ellam as “courageous and resourceful”.
IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: “The quick thinking of the officers who arrived to help Mr Ellam cannot be underestimated. I share the view of our investigator that they acted rapidly and decisively during a sustained and vicious attack, and it’s only right that they should be commended for their courage.”
More on this story to follow later.
Councillor defects to Labour Party
An interesting turn of events last night as it was announced Independent councillor Edgar Holroyd-Doveton had joined the Party.
Road shut in Highburton
Far Dene is closed for roadworks. RESIDENTS ARE NOW SAYING THE ROAD HAS BEEN RE-OPENED.
Homebase closing stores
Homebase is to shut 42 stores putting thousands of jobs at risk.
The DIY store is facing financial difficulties and was recently sold for just £1. The chain has 42 stores nationwide and employs roughly 12,000 people. Its Huddersfield branch at the Great Northern Retail Park closed in January 2015 and our nearest stores are currently Wakefield and Bradford.
Westminster crash updates
Man arrested after car crash at Westminster
A man has been arrested after a car crashed into gates outside Parliament earlier this morning.
There is no suggestion yet if the incident is terror-related but we will update you either way when we have more information.
Missing boy found safe
Morning, all. Some good news to kick off your Tuesday - 12-year-old Cameron Jackson O’Connor who was subject of a missing person’s appeal last night has now been found safe and well, according to police.