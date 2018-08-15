Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Wanted appeal over man in Huddersfield
Do you recognise this man outside Huddersfield Station? Kirklees Police have released the picture and want to speak to him over a public order offence last month.
The offence, of which the details aren’t given, occurred on July 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 13180332508.
Huddersfield men charged with sex abuse
31 people have been charged with sex abuse of girls aged between 12 and 18.
The men and one woman, of which 16 are from Huddersfield, all face charges including rape, trafficking and facilitating sexual abuse against five girls in the Huddersfield area.
Full details on their way soon.
Road closures
Good morning
The A647 in Halifax is very slow this morning in both directions - it’s partially blocked due to an accident between All Souls’ Road and Burdock Way.
A Peugeot was overtaking another vehicle in the early hours of this morning and lost control, hitting railings. The male driver was extricated from the car by fire services and taken to hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be serious. Luckily, an ambulance was there to witness the collision and was able to quickly attend to him.