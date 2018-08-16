Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Huddersfield murderer "warned police" before killing victim
A Berry Brow man who murdered a love rival before dumping his body on the moors rang police in the weeks before warning them he would “take matters into his own hands”.
Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 42, and his 24-year-old partner Leonie Mason, were convicted in May last year of murdering Craig Preston and dumping his body near Woodhead Tunnels. Three teenage boys were also convicted of manslaughter.
Now an IOPC report into the case has revealed threats exchanged between the pair led to Bashir contacting South Yorkshire Police, and was told not to contact Preston. A subsequent investigation found that the police response was appropriate and there is no evidence of misconduct.
Lane closed on M62
One lane is closed on the eastbound carriage due to a broken down vehicle between junction 21 and 22, Traffic is coping well.
Congestion at Cooper Bridge
Traffic on Leeds Road at Cooper Bridge heading out of Huddersfield is very slow right now.
Results day
All the latest results from Greenhead College, Huddersfield new College and more are over on our results day live blog now.
Train strikes
A heads up on this if you regularly use Northern trains:
Huddersfield features in new Winnie the Pooh film
Did you know the rolling Pennine hills on the outskirts of Huddersfield were used as a backdrop in one of the latest blockbusters to hit the box office?
Filming crews for new Winnie the Pooh movie Christopher Robin used the hills around Marsden in some of its scenes. The rural landscape can be seen when Pooh looks out of a train carriage window.
Road back open
Halifax Road is now open, but traffic is slow on the approach to the junction.
No one hurt in accident
Police say no one was hurt in the collision.
Here is their statement:
“We were called at 8.28am to reports of a three-car collision on Halifax Road at the junction with Birchencliffe Hill Road. The collision was damage-only and no-one was injured. A Ford Ka, VW Polo and a SEAT were involved in the collision.
“Highways officers are aware and dealing with the fuel spillage.”
Accident and diesel spillage in Birkby
This will be causing major traffic disruption this morning with it being a major commuter route:
Car fire at Rishworth Moor
The entry slip road is shut eastbound around junction 22 this morning due to a car fire. This is affecting traffic heading from Manchester towards Huddersfield and Leeds.
Good morning
Morning, Huddersfield. All quiet on the roads so far but we’ll keep you updated if things change.
For all the latest news on A Level results day, follow our separate live blog here. Sit tight and we’ll bring you all the latest news, weather and travel throughout the day!
For now, please enjoy this stunning photo by reader Kev Rayner of the sunrise over Huddersfield, taken from Castle Hill. Beautiful!