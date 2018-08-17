Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Danny Williams back in full training
The midfielder has tweeted saying he is “delighted” to be back on the pitch after a distul fibula fracture.
Patrick Stewart breaks 73-year ties with Labour
Veteran actor Sir Patrick Stewart says he will probably never vote Labour again due to the Party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Sir Patrick, originally from Mirfield, claims he has been a supporter for the Party since 1945 - when he was just five-years-old. But now the Star Trek legend has come out saying he finds it “difficult to understand what Labour really stands for or what it represents”.
He made the comments in an interview with pro-EU paper the New European, adding he could not support the Party as long as it supported Brexit.
Traffic trouble on Manchester Road
We’re seeing reports there have been issues with the traffic lights on Longroyd Bridge this morning - apparently the lights on Manchester Road have been stuck on red, causing long queues.
Traffic updates
Here’s a round up of what’s happening on the roads this morning:
- Slow traffic on the M62 westbound at junction 27 due to roadworks
- Slow traffic on Leeds and Halifax Road in Hipperholme
- On Gelderd Road in Gildersome there’s queues heading into Leeds
- Very slow traffic up at Ainley Top by Lindley Moor Road
MP Thelma taking morning commute
Thelma Walker is joining commuters on the Slaithwaite to Stalybridge train this morning in a bid to highlight the problems faced by passengers.
The Colne Valley MP joins Stalybridge MP Jonathon Reynolds on the 7.05 service to raise awareness of the cramped conditions and general ongoing rail chaos for Manchester-bound commuters in Marsden and Slaithwaite.
She said: “This is more than just an inconvenience for my constituents – it is affecting people’s jobs and livelihoods, their family time, their childcare arrangements and hitting businesses in my constituency too”.
