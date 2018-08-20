Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Boy reported missing from home
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing from home in Huddersfield.
Eli Jones, also known as Eli Child, was last seen in the Fixby area of Huddersfield at 5.05pm on Thursday, 9 August, and was reported missing later that night.
He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with short, light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with black writing on the front, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Extensive enquiries have been made since Eli was reported missing but there have so been no further confirmed sightings of him in the Huddersfield area.
He has links to other areas of the country and it is believed he may have travelled to either the Lincolnshire or Humberside areas.
Anyone who has seen Eli or with information about his movements or current whereabouts is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting log 2025 of 08/08.
Man charged over gun in car
A man arrested after a gun was found in a car in Thornton Lodge has been charged.
Jonathan Reaney, 32, is due in court next month after officers arrested him on Saturday. It’s in connection with a yellow Citroen which was stopped on Manchester Road after calls came in from the public over a man seen walking nearby holding a gun.
A loaded air rifle was found inside the car. Reaney, of Town End, was also charged with possession of cannabis. He is due at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 7.
National news
Here’s a round-up of the main headlines elsewhere in the world today:
KNIFE ATTACK ON POLICE IN BARCELONA ‘TERRORIST INCIDENT’
Barcelona police are treating a knife attack on officers at a city police station as a terrorist incident. Commissioner Rafel Comes said officers shot the man dead after he entered the station in Cornella district and pulled out a knife. Mr Comes said the man shouted “Allah” and other words that officers did not understand. The incident is not thought to be linked to last year’s terror attacks in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils, which killed 16 people.
MAN REMANDED OVER SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK OUTSIDE HOUSES OF PARLIAMENT
A terror suspect accused of attempting to murder members of the public and police officers in an attack outside the Houses of Parliament has appeared in court. Sudanese-born, Salih Khater, 29, a British citizen, was arrested by armed police outside the Palace of Westminster last Tuesday. His lawyer, Johanna Quinn, made no application for bail and Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot remanded Khater in custody. He will next appear at the Old Bailey on August 31.
PRISON TO BE TAKEN OVER BY GOVERNMENT FOLLOWING DAMNING INSPECTION
The government is to take over running Birmingham Prison after inspectors found it was in “an appalling state” with widespread violence, prisoners using drugs and poor control by terrified staff. The Ministry of Justice will appoint a new governor and 30 senior staff to manage HMP Birmingham, also known as Winson Green Prison, which is currently run by private firm G4S. Up to 300 inmates will be moved to other jails across the country, to make the prison easier to control.
Slow traffic on the Woodhead Pass
Very slow traffic on the Woodhead Pass this morning. Delays are between Windle Edge (the turn-off for Dunford Bridge) and the turn-off for Holmfirth.
This is because of roadworks and follows a full closure of the road yesterday due to an accident.
Weather for the week ahead
You can see what the forecast holds for Huddersfield here.
Mooy has become a dad!
Congratulations!
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page today:
Road closures
Here’s a list of roads closed or subject to roadworks this morning:
- Lees Hall Road, Ouzelwell, shut for sewer replacement works
- Britannia R oad in Golcar closed - buses diverted via Scar Lane
- Dewsbury Road in Rastrick closed for roadworks between New Hey Road and Badger Hill. Bus no. 563 diverted via Lower Edge
- Roadworks on Burn Road at Birchencliffe - closed for drain connection works until Monday, September 10. Buses diverted via Huddersfield Road
- Station Road in Fenay Bridge is closed until early September. Buses are being diverted.
Morning, Huddersfield
Looks like it’s Monday again, unfortunately. However, you’ll be slightly cheered to know the roads and trains are all looking fairly fluid and there doesn’t seem to be any outstanding incidents or cancellations. We’ll keep you updated...