Writers revealed for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who
The BBC has revealed the list of writers behind the new series of Doctor Who in which Jodie Whittaker takes the reins.
They are:
Malorie Blackman
The former Children’s Laureate has written over more than 60 books for children and young adults including the Noughts and Crosses series of novels, and her book Pig-Heart Boy, which was adapted into a Bafta-winning, six-part TV serial.
Malorie says: “I’ve always loved Doctor Who. Getting the chance to write for this series has definitely been a dream come true.”
Ed Hime
Ed Hime was nominated for a Craft Bafta for his first episode of Skins, and won the Prix Italia for his radio play The Incomplete Recorded Works of a Dead Body. He says: “Writing for this series comes down to the adventure really, and telling emotionally engaging stories to bring everyone along with you.”
Vinay Patel
Playwright and screenwriter Vinay Patel’s television debut, Murdered By My Father, won the 2016 Royal Television Society Award for Best Single Drama and was nominated for three Baftas. Vinay says: “I grew up watching shows like Star Trek and Quantum Leap on the edge of my dad’s bed, and I loved how they managed to capture the imagination of a kid like me as well as acting as a moral compass. I never imagined that I’d get to write for Doctor Who - I was pretty thrilled.”
Pete McTighe
Pete McTighe is the originating writer of Wentworth, the female prison drama that has sold to over 150 countries. He’s written over a hundred hours of TV drama and been nominated for five Writers Guild Awards.
Pete says: “My entire television career has quite literally been an elaborate plan to get to write Doctor Who - and no one is more shocked than me that it paid off. I’ve been having the time of my life working with Chris, and writing for Jodie and the new team, and can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to.”
Joy Wilkinson
Joy Wilkinson has been selected as a Screen International Star of Tomorrow and has had two screenplays featured on the Brit List. Her TV scripts include the critically-acclaimed BBC five-parter The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby, while her theatre work has won prizes including the Verity Bargate Award.
Joy says: “I loved the show and felt like it might be a good fit for me, but I knew it was really hard to get onto. So quite frankly I’m still pinching myself to be here!”
A release date has not yet been revealed, but the BBC says the show will be appearing on screens in autumn.
Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “We have a team of writers who’ve been working quietly and secretly for a long time now, crafting characters, worlds and stories to excite and move you. A set of directors who stood those scripts up on their feet, bringing those ideas, visuals and emotions into existence with bravura and fun.
“Hailing from a range of backgrounds, tastes and styles, here’s what unites them: they are awesome people as well as brilliant at their job. (It matters!) They love Doctor Who. And they’ve all worked above and beyond the call of duty in an effort to bring audiences something special, later this year.”
Sir Norman Bettison will not faces charges over Hillsborough
Former West Yorkshire police chief Sir Norman Bettison will not be prosecuted over alleged lies he told following the Hillsborough disaster after charges against him were dropped.
The former West Yorkshire chief constable, who went on to hold the same role in Merseyside, had been charged with four counts of misconduct in a public office, all relating to alleged lies he told about his role in the aftermath of the 1989 tragedy in which 96 Liverpool supporters died.
But, at a Preston Crown Court hearing before judge Sir Peter Openshaw on Tuesday, Sarah Whitehouse QC, for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said the proceedings would be discontinued.
Sir Norman, 62, who was a chief inspector at the time of the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989, had been due to face trial next year.
Examiner front page
Front page of today’s paper shows Aaron Mooy doting over his new born son and also includes the article about the crematorium revamp
Traffic update
- Roadworks on M62 at junction 27 means there is 50mph restrictions
- Barnsley Road in Flockton closed in both directions due to drainage works between Haigh Lane and The Sun pub
- Slow-moving traffic on Whitehall Road at Wyke due to raodworks
Barry Sheerman under fire from within Labour
Barry Sheerman has responded to plans for Momentum to visit Huddersfield by releasing a letter he has sent to leader Jeremy Corbyn.
