Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Accident on M62 causes major congestion
One lane is closed on the M62 eastbound due to an accident involving a car and a van between junction 21 and 22 at Rishworth moor.
It’s affecting traffic heading between Rochdale and Huddersfield. Congestion is back to junction 20.
Relatives appeal for Lindley woman
Coroners Officers are appealing for help in tracing the family of a Lindley woman.
Karen Susan Maynard, aged 61, died on Tuesday at her home address in the East Street area. There are no suspicious circumstances around her death.
Anyone with information on the relatives of Ms Maynard is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office on 01274 373 754.
Missing pensioner found
Good news - Joyce Cusworth who was subject of an earlier missing person’s appeal has now been found safe and well, police say.
Car crashes into building in Almondbury
A man is being questioned by police today after a car crashed into a house on Almondbury Bank last night.
We don’t have any pictures of the collision at this moment, but WYP have confirmed they were called to the street just before 1am. A man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and drink driving.
We’ll bring you more on this when we have it.
Latest on investigation into Birkby incident
Detectives are still looking into how a man was injured in an assault outside Huddersfield Hospital yesterday.
West Yorkshire Police say no arrests have been made and “enquiries are ongoing” after the man received hand injuries outside the privately-run hospital on Birkby Hall Road overnight Tuesday night/yesterday morning. No update yet on whether he is still in hospital but we’ll keep you informed as soon as we hear more.
Concerns for missing pensioner
Police are worried for the welfare of a missing woman.
Joyce Cusworth, 83, was last seen at her home in Horbury and was reported missing this morning. She is described as a white female with grey hair and is believed to be wearing a pink dressing gown and could be holding a small red handbag. Anyone who sees Joyce or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.
Man hurt in suspected hit-and-run
A man has been seriously injured in a fail-to-stop collision in Ravensthorpe this morning.
Officers were called to Huddersfield Road at 1am at the junction with the Ravensthorpe gyratory and Church Street following reports a man was lying in the street injured. It’s thought the man had been hit by a vehicle which didn’t stop at the scene. The man has been taken to hospital where he remains this morning in a serious condition.
Anyone who saw the collision or who has any information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning. Today’s paper includes full coverage of the ongoing police incident outside Huddersfield Hospital in Birkby yesterday.
Morning, Huddersfield
Good morning. We’re hearing news of a serious crash in the centre of Ravensthorpe this morning on the main Huddersfield Road.
We’ll let you know when we have more information on this.