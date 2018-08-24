Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Congestion in Huddersfield town centre
Police are redirecting traffic on Market Street in the town centre this afternoon.
It doesn’t appear to be anything serious - we’ve been told this is due to a breakdown blocking the road. However traffic in the town centre is currently very congested.
Delays to trains affecting Huddersfield
TransPennine have reported delays to their service between Leeds and Manchester this afternoon.
This will be affecting passengers in Huddersfield. See more details in the tweet below:
Missing sisters could be heading to Netherlands
Two teenage girls from West Yorkshire have been reported missing, as police suspect they may be heading overseas.
Sisters Vanessa and Jasmine Paczkowska, who are 16 and 15 respectively, were last seen at their home address in Bradford at around 11pm yesterday. They are both described as a slim build. Vanessa is 5ft5ins with dark blonde hair while Jasmine has black hair and is around 5ft3ins tall. It’s not know what they were wearing when they went missing.
A police spokesperson said: “They are believed to be together and could possibly be heading for the Netherlands as they are thought to have family over there.”
Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police.
Offal spillage on the M62
Animal parts have been spilled onto the carriageway on the M62 near Birstall this afternoon. Usual joke about an offal situation applies.
Concerns for missing teenager
Police are worried for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Iqra Rani was last seen in the Cleckheaton area at around 9.20pm yesterday. She is about 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build with dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black shalwar kameez (baggy trousers and long shirt), red leggings and gold sandals. She is believed to have travelled to Bradford and may be in the Manningham area of the city. Anyone who has seen her is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.
No Huddersfield trains
There’ll be no Northern services tomorrow due to staff taking industrial action.
This includes the Penistone Line linking Huddersfield and Barnsley/Sheffield. You can find out more below.
Dedicated blog on A62 crash
We have launched a dedicated blog for the terrible accident on the A62 as the road is likely to be closed for some time
Latest on Ravensthorpe hit-and-run
Police have now confirmed that a man in his 60s is helping them with their enquiries after the collision on Huddersfield Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Reporter on route
A reporter is heading to the scene in Liversedge.
One man injured
Police said one man has suffered serious injuries in the accident.
They said the road will remain closed for some time. Our traffic partners INRIX are suggesting the road will remain closed until this afternoon.
Accident involved motorbike and car
Police said they were called to the A62 at the junction with Thornleigh Drive in Liversedge at 7:25am. They said the accident involved a motorbike and a car.
A62 Leeds Road closure
The accident has happened near to the Liversedge pub and we are hearing the road could be closed until the afternoon.
A62 closed
The A62 Leeds Road is closed in both directions due to serious accident. It is closed from A638 Bradford Road (Liversedge) to A651 Gomersal Road (Heckmondwike). We are currently trying to find out what has happened
Two lanes shut on M621
This has been causing major delays for Leeds commuters this morning - although HIghways England say the accident has been cleared and congestion is now clearing, thankfully.
Hit-and-run victim still in hospital
A man hit in a collision in Ravensthorpe on Wednesday night is still in a serious condition in hospital.
West Yorkshire Police appealed yesterday after the man was found lying in the road on Huddersfield Road near the gyratory, after having being hit by a vehicle which had failed to stop at the scene.
A spokesperson said last night that the man “remains in hospital in a serious, but non-life threatening condition”.
Good morning
Happy Friday! No major incidents to report on the roads this morning. We’ll let you know should that change.
Police are at a major incident in Birkby this morning and you can follow updates on this here.