Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
M62 smash near Bradford
If you’re about to drive east towards Leeds the M62 is down to one lane after a multiple vehicle accident.
False alarm
Officers have searched for the pedestrians on the M62 but no one has been found.
People walking on the motorway
Why would you? I’ll keep an eye on this and see if there’s any developments.
Do you know this man?
Police are looking to identify this man in connection with a theft from a person in Kirklees.
It’s not the best picture but click on the link below to see if you know who it is.
Want to be a detective?
West Yorkshire Police is looking for the next generation of detectives.
A special fast-track scheme is open for applications that will see people go from a student officer to a detective constable in just two years.
Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs, leading on the campaign, said: “Detectives across West Yorkshire lead some of the most serious and organised crime investigations; the work is challenging but hugely rewarding.
“We are looking for talented and ambitious individuals who are looking for not only a career in the police service but also aspirations of becoming a detective. This is an exciting opportunity to join one of the UK’s largest police forces.”
The recruitment window opens on Monday for two weeks.
Happy birthday, Rugby League
The sport was founded right here in Huddersfield and is 123 years old today!
Police hunting man over offensive weapon
Have you seen Anton Lee Copperwaite?
The 25-year-old from Brighouse is wanted over various offences in Huddersfield and Dewsbury. Copperwaite is wanted in connection with a serious assault and possession of an offensive weapon in Berry Brow, as well as a theft of a motor vehicle in Thornhill in Dewsbury.
A police spokesperson said: “Mr Copperwaite is wanted for a number of serious offences and we now require information from the public to locate him and progress our enquiries. We would urge anyone with information about his current whereabouts or movements to please contact police as a matter of urgency.” Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180134253.
Slip road queues on M62
Queuing traffic on the M62 in the Gildersome area at the moment. This is on the westbound side on the exit slip road for Birstall - caused by the ongoing roadworks on the roundabout.
Slow on the Woodhead Pass
Heavy traffic on the Woodhead Pass near Dunford Bridge at the moment. Congestion is in the roadworks area in both directions between Windle Edge and the Holmfirth turn off.
Terrifying arsenal of weapons seized from house in Dewsbury
This hoard of guns and knives were confiscated by police after raiding a home in Dewsbury.
A man has been arrested in connection with the weapons, which have been sent off to be destroyed.
Huddersfield weather
A sunny day in store for Huddersfield today! Cloudy this morning but the sky should clear later in the afternoon. Temperatures of 15-17°C.
Man arrested over takeaway shooting
Police investigating the shooting at a takeaway in Birkby last week have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 21-year-old is being held in custody after the firearms discharge at Peppers takeaway on St Johns Road on Thursday night. Bullets were shot at the window while staff and customers were inside and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say that the attack was targeted and involved people known to one another. More on this breaking news on our site soon.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning:
Town are out of the Carabao cup
The Terriers were beaten by Stoke last night in a match that saw them out of the Carabao cup.
The Potters took a 2-0 victory in the away match, with a calamitous own goal from new signing Juninho Bacuna. You can see the full match report here.
Good morning
Not much to report in the way of traffic and delays this morning - the usual congestion in the busy spots. Public transport running in Bristol fashion this morning - no reports of any delays or cancellations.
Stay tuned and we’ll keep you posted on the latest news, travel and weather updates.