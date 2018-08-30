Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Teenagers arrested as police confirm both were injured
The two arrested in connection with last night’s fight are both teenagers, police have said.
Both were treated in hospital for injuries.
Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID said:
“Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated on the streets of Kirklees and we are proactively working alongside our partners to address those intent on carrying or using weapons.
“On this occasion, we have quickly made two arrests of a 19 year old man and a 17 year old male, who were both treated at hospital for their injuries. Our investigations currently remain ongoing as to the full circumstances and we would appeal for any witnesses to come forward.”
Everything we know so far
See the story on our site here.
"Blood on the floor" in takeaway
A witness has told us he saw blood on the floor in a takeaway and a man being arrested.
Frank Vanyuscsak, who was walking past, said: “There was blood all over the floor in Shaam Spice and I saw them handcuff a bloke who had blood all over his hands...crime scene detectives were taking photos of all the cordoned off areas last night.”
Man attacked with a knife in town centre
We have some brief information from police on the incident in the town centre last night.
A man was injured after a fight broke out and a knife was used.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7pm to Wood Street. An altercation has broken out between two men, one of whom was armed with a knife.
“One person has sustained minor injuries and two people have been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to hear from any witnesses who saw the altercation.”
Contact police on 101.
Bottom of the Square was taped off
We’ll update you as soon as we have information on what happened.
More pictures
Pictures from St George's Square
We’re currently waiting on an update from West Yorkshire Police as to the police incident in the square last night.
The bottom of the square was cordoned off by officers last night. Here some pictures taken at the scene...
Queues eastbound
The M62 is also busy eastbound between junctions 25 and 26 at the moment.
Traffic and travel
Here’s what’s happening on the roads this morning:
- One lane closed on the M62 eastbound around junction 27 - the hard shoulder is not operating due to a fault with the signs, which is causing slow traffic
- Usual congestion on the M606 northbound heading towards Bradford
- Usual slow traffic at Cooper Bridge
Incident in St George's Sqaure
Morning, Huddersfield - we are aware of a police incident in St George’s Square last night. Stay tuned and we’ll try to bring you more information.