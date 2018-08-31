Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Crash on M62 causing long delays
There is heavy traffic on the M62 Eastbound near Outlane - from J22 for Rishworth Moor to J23 for New Hey Road - due to a crashed vehicle.
According to reports a 4x4 seems to have crashed on the hard shoulder.
The matrix sign has been set to 50 mph.
Two thirds of Northern trains cancelled tomorrow
The RMT union has called six days of strikes on Northern services.
The first day was last weekend (August 25) and now Northern have released details of amended timetables for tomorrow.
Only 30% of Northern trains will be running tomorrow.
Body found in search for missing student
West Yorkshire Police have discovered a body in their search for missing Leeds student John Paul Awi, 23.
The 22-year-old was studying in Sheffield but went missing from his home in Shanks, Leeds on Saturday August 25.
The body, which was discovered in woods near Stanks at 3pm on August 30, has not been formally identified as Mr Awi.
However police say his family have been notified.
Recognise this woman?
West Yorkshire Police want to speak to her in relation to a theft from a shop in Kirklees. The offence took place on Wednesday August 29.
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting the photo reference KD1776.
M62 crash - lanes back open
One lane was closed and slow traffic due to accident on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Lanes one and two (of four) were closed.
Man on run for three months after Dewsbury Asda robbery caught by police
It seems police in Dewsbury have arrested a man that was on the run for three months following a robbery at Dewsbury Asda.
More on this when we get it.
