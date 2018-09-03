Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Broken down vehicle causing delay on M62
One lane is closed and there is slow traffic due to a broken down vehicle on the M62 Eastbound between J26 A638 (Chain Bar) to J27 A650 Gelderd Road (Gildersome).
Lane three (of four) is currently closed.
Traffic returns to normal following M62 spillage clear-up
Traffic has returned to normal following an earlier fuel spillage on the M62 Eastbound at J26 A638 (Chain Bar).
Lane one (of three) was closed to assist with the carriageway clean-up.
Rush traffic round-up
Slow traffic on the following roads:
- A62 Leeds Road heading towards Cooper Bridge
- A62 Leeds Road, Mirfield, heading towards the Three Nuns Roundabout
- A6107 Bradley Road heading towards Cooper Bridge
- A629 Wakefield Road heading into Waterloo
- A641 Huddersfield Road heading into Brighouse
- A638 Wakefield Road, Heckmondwike, in both directions
M62 fuel spillage cleared and lane reopened
A fuel spillage from a broken down lorry on the M62 has been cleared, Highways England has said.
One lane of the M62 eastbound, just before junction 26, was closed at around 11.40am.
The closure, so the fuel could be cleared from the carriageway, caused minor delays.
The lane reopened at 4.45pm, a Highways England spokesperson said.
Reports of broken down lorry causing delays on Leeds Road
We’re getting reports of a broken down lorry on the A62 Leeds Road at Cooper Bridge.
The lorry has stopped in the carriageway bound for Huddersfield, at White Cottage Motors, a witness has said.
A traffic map shows very slow traffic backing up from White Cottage Motors, across the Three Nuns Roundabout, up the A644 Wakefield Road and onto the westbound exit slip road of the M62 at junction 25.
M62 lane closed to assist with spillage clean-up
The type of spillage is unknown but lane one (of three) is closed to assist with the carriageway clean-up.
Spillage causes delays on M62
One lane on the eastbound carriageway of the M62, between junctions 25 and 26, is currently closed.
It is reported that a vehicle has spilt its load.
Traffic is very slow approaching the junction with the M606.
Missing man found safe and well
Wayne Woods, who was missing from his Wakefield home, has been found safe and well, police have said.
Mr Woods had been reported missing from the Walnut Crescent area of the city on Sunday.
Foreboding cloud captured in this smashing snap
This ominous looking rain cloud over Dunford Bridge was captured by Tony Butterworth.
Witness appeal after sexual assault
Detectives are appealing for information following a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds this morning.
At 6.45am today police received a report that a woman had been attacked a short time before outside the closed down New Roscoe public house, in Bristol Street.
The victim, who is aged in her fifties, had been walking to work at about 6.15am when she was approached by a man who threatened her before subjecting her to a serious sexual assault.
He was described as black, possibly of African or Ethiopian ethnicity, aged 35 to 40, slim build, with short dark hair.
A man who was passing by intervened and the suspect ran off.
The passer-by walked the victim away from the scene and the police were alerted. He left without giving his details and officers are keen to speak to him as a witness.
Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “The victim has been left understandably traumatised as a result of this attack and we urgently need to identify the man responsible and arrest him.”
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180438500 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Untaxed Range Rover is towed away
Plenty of brass for a Range Rover - but didn’t bother with the tax.
Man charged with murder
Police investigating the death of a man in Batley have charged a man with murder.
Ibrahim Mahetar, aged 35, of School Crescent, Batley, has also been charged with assault and will appear before Huddersfield magistrates today (Monday).
The charge relates to an incident in Town Street at about 10pm on Friday 31 August, in which a 31-year-old man suffered injuries which proved to be fatal.
M62 Rochdale: Lanes have all re-opened
All lanes have now re-opened following this morning’s crash on the M62 near Rochdale
Woman, 27, killed in West Yorkshire crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at around 6:10am on Saturday in Swain House Road, Bradford.
A silver Audi A4 collided with the kerb and struck a tree, fatally injuring the 27-year-old female driver.
Any witnesses to the incident itself or the lead up to the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on the 101 non-emergency number.
Alternatively, you can use the Live Chat system available via the ‘Contact Us’ section of the Force website.
Fartown incident - update from police
West Yorkshire Police have provided a statement on the incident last night on Alder Street at Fartown.
Here’s the statement:
Police were called at 19:38 on Sunday 2 September for a concern for a male on Alder Street in Huddersfield.
A male in his 50s had collapsed on the street.
The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance for medical treatment.
'Slight injuries' in M62 crash
Mr Burton has a new job!
Good luck Mr Burton! A Town fan and a great teacher.
M62 cleared at Brighouse
Good news if you are passing through Brighouse on the way to Leeds...
Fire on Long Tongue Scrog Lane
Just had a word with Kerry Blomfield, crew commander at Huddersfield fire station.
His crews are STILL having to deal with grass fires and similar nuisance incidents.
At 8.30pm last night a crew was called out to Dalton Bank to a small grass fire which didn’t take long to put out but did tie up resources.
A fire engine was also called out to Aldonley at Almondbury to reports of children setting fire to rubbish bins.
And just after 2am a fire crew was called to reports of a fire in the open at Long Tongue Scrog Lane at (or near) Kirkheaton. It is thought that rubbish had been set on fire near the junction with Lane Side.
Despite these call-outs and several false alarms Crew commander Blomfield described it as a “quiet night”.
Photo of the Brighouse crash
Here’s the accident at Brighouse which is affecting traffic heading east towards Leeds this morning.
Second crash on M62
There has been a second crash on the M62 this morning. This one is affecting drivers at Brighouse.
Police incident at Fartown
Police and ambulance services attended an incident last night on Alder Street at Fartown.
Our reporter Robert Sutcliffe attended the scene and took these photos. At present we don’t know much more.
We have asked West Yorkshire Police for further information.
One resident told us that the scene was taped off by police at around 8pm. She said the incident was towards the bottom end of Alder Street near to the bridge.
Follow our Live Blog for updates.
Lorry crash on M62
Good morning.
Here’s the latest on the roads this morning:
* Heavy traffic and one lane closed due to an accident involving a lorry on M62 Eastbound between J21 A640 Elizabethan Way (Milnrow) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
Lane one (of four) is closed.
People are slowing to look at the accident which is causing congestion Westbound.
* Queueing traffic on A62 Leeds road Westbound at A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout). Travel time is five minutes.