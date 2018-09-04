Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Update on Brighouse incident
A man was injured after being attacked on a bridge in Brighouse last night, police have now confirmed.
It’s believed the man suffered cuts and bruises after being attacked by three other men.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man being assaulted in Brighouse yesterday evening.
“Officers were called by the ambulance service at 18:08 to Ashgrove Terrace, where a man had suffered cuts to his arm and face.
“The incident is believed to have happened on George Street when he was assaulted by three males.
“The 39-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Reports of an air ambulance on Queen Street South
We’re hearing news of an air ambulance landing on Queen Street South near the town centre.
We will try to find out more and keep you updated.
Huddersfield weather
A mild and cloudy day in store for Huddersfield today. Temperatures of around 14-15°C. Looks like Autumn is truly starting to set in.
Cyclist accident
A cyclist has been knocked off his bike in Mirfield.
The accident happened on Upper Hopton Lane earlier this morning and he is being treated at the scene by paramedics. Reports suggest the cyclist was travelling fast downhill when the collision occurred. The accident appears to be causing some traffic due to one side of the road being blocked.
Police incident in Brighouse last night
Brighouse residents have been in touch to say there was a large police presence in the town last night.
Officers were on Bridge End at around 8pm due to an incident. We’ve contacted West Yorkshire Police about this and will update you as soon as we have some information on what’s happened.
Morning!
Here’s what’s happening on the roads this morning:
- Traffic is busy in Cowlersley on Manchester Road
- Penistone Road is also slow in Kirkburton heading towards Shelley around Thunder Bridge Lane
- Cooper Bridge is busy as per
- Slow traffic on the M62 westbound between junctions 19 and 18
- Traffic is slow at Hipperholme on Halifax Road in both directions