Key Events
The people appearing in court today
These are the defendants appearing at Kirklees Magistrates Court today:
Iftikar Ali, aged 37, of Huddersfield, is charged with attempted rape of girl aged 13-15 and three counts of rape of a girl aged 13-15.
Usman Ali, aged 32, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.
Mohammed Waqas Anwar, aged 29, of Huddersfield, is charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.
Mohammed Suhail Arif, aged 30, of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of girl aged 13-15.
Amin Ali Choli, aged 36, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female over 16-years-old.
Mohammed Dogar, aged 35, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of child sex offence.
Banaras Hussain aged 37, of Shipley, is charged with one count of rape of a female over 16.
Banaris Hussain, aged 35, of Huddersfield, is charged with one count of rape of a girl aged 13 – 15.
Basharat Hussain, aged 31, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.
Mubasher Hussain, aged 35, of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and sexual assault.
Shaqeel Hussain, aged 35, of Dewsbury, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and two counts of trafficking.
Abdul Majid, aged 34, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.
Fehreen Rafiq, aged 38, of Huddersfield, she is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
Gull Riaz, aged 42, of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15.
Mohammed Sajjad, aged 31, of Huddersfield, is charged with four counts of rape of a female age 13-15, one rape of a girl under 13 and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
Umar Zaman, aged 30, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.
A further three men are also appearing but can not be named for legal reasons.
12 further defendants will appear tomorrow.
Protesters shout 'scum' as people enter court
Andrew Robinson reporting from the Kirklees Magistrates Court: “Shouts of abuse and ‘scum’ as people walk into the court building. Around 20 police officers trying to calm people down.”
Burst water main
A water main has burst on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd. This is the area where there is ongoing flood defence work and temporary traffic lights have been in effect.
The road has been fully closed now though, following the burst.
Weather: "Wednesday will be the best day this week"
Good morning. It’s a foggy one this morning but it should clear into quite a nice day today.
Here is your forecast from the Met Office for today and the week ahead.