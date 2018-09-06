Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Key Events
Two arrested over far right terror group
Anti-terror police in the West Midlands have arrested two people from Halifax on suspicion of far right terror offences.
The man and woman were among five people arrested by West Midlands Police over suspected links to the banned far-right group National Action, who were proscribed in 2016 after they openly praised the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.
A 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from the town are both being questioned by West Midlands Police on suspicions of being members of a proscribed organisation.
Bad traffic in Heckmondwike
Crawling traffic on Leeds Road in Heckmondwike this morning. It’s not clear why, although motorists have reportedly been at standstill heading towards Huddersfield. Avoid the area if you can.
Traffic and travel
Here’s what’s happening on the roads and transport network:
- Slow traffic in both directions in Lindley between Birkby Road and Lindley Moor Road approaching the Ainley Top roundabout
- Queuing traffic on Huddersfield Road, Elland
- Slow traffic on Wakefield Road inbound approaching the Shorehead ropundabout
- Also slow on New Hey Road from Salendine Nook into Huddersfield town centre
- Cooper Bridge busy as usual
- Heavy traffic on Leeds and Halifax Road in Hipperholme
- Queuing traffic heading into Wakefield at Horbury Bridge due to a road closure on Sandy Lane
Bus diversions in Leption due to roadworks, but other than that no major disruption to public transport:
Police name woman killed in crash
An elderly woman killed after she was hit by a car in Batley at the weekend has been named.
Patricia Goddard, 76, died in hospital after she was knocked down by a Kia on Wellington Street outside the Fox’s biscuit factory on Friday evening. It’s thought Patricia, who was from Batley, was carrying a dog at the time.
Police say they have spoken to the driver of the vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.