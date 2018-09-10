Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Fatal crash on M1
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a woman was killed in a crash on the M1 last night.
The collision happened when a grey Nissan Qashqai broke down on the northbound carriageway just north of Woodall Services, and was sat stationary in the lane. About 16 minutes later, a black Mercedes E-class crashed into the Qashqai, and the passenger - a 62-year-old woman. Sadly, she suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
A grey Peugeot 407 and a black Volkswagen Golf were then subsequently involved in collisions with the Mercedes and each other.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning, leading on a series of armed police raids across the Kirklees district over the weekend. West Yorkshire Police have said these were arrest operations related to ongoing investigations but cannot currently disclose more details.
We’ve contacted them this morning to see if the force are able to shed any more light into this.
Suicide Awareness Day
Today is World Suicide Awareness Day, although we don’t need any particular occasion to remind people of this:
Traffic and travel
Here’s what’s happening on the roads and rails...
- Reports of very slow traffic in Halifax Road heading up to Ainley Top due to an accident around East Street
- Slow traffic on Wakefield Road and Penistone Road at Waterloo
- Usual congestion at Cooper Bridge
- Burnley Road closed in both directions in Luddenden Foot due to a burst water main between Danny Lane and John Naylor Lane
- Slow traffic on the M62 westbound in Greater manchester between 19 and 18
- Queuing traffic on Leeds and Bradford Road through Hipperholme
The incident in Luddenden is also affecting buses:
