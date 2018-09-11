Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Police tackling poaching in Dewsbury
Kirklees police are clamping down on wildlife crime in the area.
Officers say there have been a number of thefts from angling clubs in North Kirklees and have joined forces with the Environment Agency and the Angling Trust Voluntary Bailiff Service to investigate, adding that the financial cost of poaching and fish theft is “tens of thousands”.
PC Rachel Storey, of Dewsbury NPT, said: “We would like to encourage members of the public to report incidents of poaching and theft of fish in the District’s waterways to the police.”
Water burst repaired in Calderdale
We posted about this yesterday - Burnley Road was closed in Luddenden Bridge yesterday after a burst water main. We’re pleased to say this has now been fixed and everything is back open again.
RTC on Wakefield Road
There’s been a collision on Wakefield Road this morning.
Fire services attended the scene at the junction with Smithy Lane, where a HGV collided with a Toyota. One person was trapped inside the Toyota and had to be cut free, before being treated by paramedics.
Fire services say their injuries were not serious.
Canal victim inquest opened
A man who died after falling into the canal last week has been named as Anthony Mark Charlesworth.
An inquest into Mr Charlesworth’s death opened today in Bradford.
The 53-year-old, from Lockwood, was found in the canal behind the University campus just off Firth Street on Tuesday last week, coroners heard.
The inquest was provisionally adjourned to November 20.
Today's forecast
Grey and wet this morning although a drier forecast for later in the afternoon.
Good morning
Morning, Huddersfield. A few incidents to report on the roads this morning:
- Slow traffic on the M62 between 19 and 18 westbound due to an earlier broken down car - all lanes have now been re-opened but traffic still slow
- Traffic heavier than normal on the M62 westbound between 22 and 21
- Slow traffic on Lindley moor Road around Wappy Spring Inn due to an accident
- Slow traffic on the M62 eastbound at 26
- Slow traffic on Halifax Road heading up to Ainley Top