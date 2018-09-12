Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Key Events
Changes to Huddersfield-Leeds bus
Man talked down from the bridge
We have a short statement from police. A spokesperson said:
“We were called a 1.02pm to reports of a concern for safety of a man on a bridge. The man was taken down safely and the road has since been re-opened.”
Heavy traffic on M62 following police incident
The motorway is now open but traffic is very heavy
Motorway now fully opened
M62 closed
The M62 is closed in both directions due to a police incident between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
Traffic has been stopped and trapped traffic remains within the closure.
Someone has tweeted a person is on Scammonden bridge.
Newsome crash was police car on emergency callout
Two police officers on an emergency call when their car collided with another on Newsome Road this morning.
It happened at 8.41am near to the junction with Stile Common Road when the car collided with a black Hyundai. The Force have said the officers were on a blue light call when it happened. They were both unhurt although the Hyundai driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The road was closed for just over an hour and re-opened at 9.50am.
Keith Hellawell to retire
Huddersfield businessman Keith Hellawell has announced his retirement from Sports Direct.
Mr Hellawell, a former Chief Constable for West Yorkshire Police, is stepping down as Chair of the board for Mike Ashley’s retail chain. which recently bought House of Fraser. He previously faced stinging criticism while on the board when the company faced negative press about its treatment of staff.
The countdown to Christmas in Huddersfield has begun
Don’t shoot the messenger, but...
You can go get your blood pressure checked at the fire station today
Pop over if you have some time to kill on your lunch break!
All clear on Newsome Road
Seems the collision on Newsome Road has been dealt with swiftly - our reporter just popped down to the scene and there appears to be nothing happening right now.
Hopefully police can give us a bit more information on what’s happened so we’ll let you know when they do!
"Police incident" on Newsome Road
Metro travel news say there has been a road traffic accident on Newsome Road. This is affecting traffic and buses in the area. We’ll let you know as soon as we know anymore.
Wagner serves brekkie to Huddersfield school children
Please enjoy these pictures of David Wagner in a pinny serving toast to young children.
The Head Coach made an unannounced visit to Dalton School yesterday to dish up the most important meal of the day as part of the Town Foundation’s Breakfast Club. Apparently he caused quite a queue at the toast station.
Reg Normington, whose daughter Louise teaches at the school, said: “In he comes, pinny on, serving breakfasts to kids that need it. As a season ticket holder for over 10 years it brought a tear to my eye.”
And now there’s one in mine...
Today's weather
It’s looking like a pretty nice forecast, today. Dry and sunny throughout the day with temperatures of 14-16°C.
Morning, morning!
Happy hump day. Here’s what’s happening on the roads and rails so far this morning:
- Traffic is slow on Halifax Road heading up to Ainley Top roundabout
- There are the usual queues at Cooper Bridge roundabout heading in both directions
- Queuing traffic on Leeds and Halifax Road through Hipperholme
- And very slow traffic on Ovenden Road in Halifax heading towards the town centre
I can’t see anything right now about any disruption to the trains so let’s hope it stays that way.