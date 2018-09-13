Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Men arrested for firearms in Halifax
An update on that road closure in Halifax this morning - here’s why it’s all shut on Queen Street...
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson issued us this statement:
Three men from Halifax, aged 15, 19 and 22 were arrested on Wednesday evening (September 12) on suspicion of possession of a firearm. They have been taken to a local police station for questioning. Three residential properties in Halifax are being searched in connection with this investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.
Transport
There are delays between Hebden Bridge and Greater Manchester on the Norther Rail service this morning due to a signal failure on the line:
Other than this, TransPennine and Northern Rail both reporting good services.
Police close road in Halifax
Queens Road in Halifax is closed due to a police incident this morning in the Thrum Hall area.
The closure is between Hanson Lane and Battinson Road. More information to follow.
Concerns for missing woman
Have you seen missing Marsh woman Theresa Baxter? She was last seen yesterday morning and police are concerned for her.
Anybody with information should contact 101.
Police incident on Lord Street
Good morning. We are hearing reports of a police incident on Lord Street in Huddersfield town centre this morning. One eyewitness has said he saw the street taped off at the end approaching Beast Market.
We’ll bring you updates as we get them.