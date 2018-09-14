Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Fatal house fire in New Mill
Some very sad news this morning.
An elderly man has died in the house fire in New Mill last night.
Fire services were called at 10.22pm to the fire at a house on the Laurels, Coldhill Lane. West Yorkshire Police also attended and an elderly man was found inside the property.
Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire is being investigated today but it’s believed at this time that there are no suspicious circumstances.
Fire in Holmfirth
We’re hearing reports this morning that there’s been a fire in the Holmfirth area.
We know very little at the moment but just waiting on some official information before we can update you. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know anymore.
Good morning
Happy Friday. No major traffic or travel problems that I can see so far today - just the usual spots of congestion. We’ll keep you posted throughout the day.
The weekend is nearly here, people...