Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Very sad news in search for missing girl
Police looking for missing 11-year-old Ursula Keogh have this evening found the body of a young female in the River Calder at Paris Gates in Halifax.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries will remain ongoing to determine a cause of the death, however, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.
“A formal identification will take place in the coming days and Ursula’s family have been informed of the discovery.”
Urgent appeal for missing 11-year-old girl
Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a missing 11-year-old girl from Halifax.
Halifax CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about 11-year-old Ursula Keogh who was reported missing at about 3.45pm today.
Ursula is described as white 5ft 3ins tall, slim and as having long mousey hair.
She was last seen wearing a school uniform of dark blue blazer, grey skirt, black tights, black brogues, and a black parker.
Officers believe she was sighted walking across North Bridge at 3.30pm and are conducting enquiries with local bus companies.
Detective Inspector Laura Nield of Halifax CID, said: “We have a number of searches on-going to find Ursula, who is only 11, and are very concerned for her well-being.
“Officers are currently concentrating searches around the North Bridge area and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen Ursula in the area or nearby this afternoon.
“Anyone who has assist our enquiries is asked to contact Halifax CID on 101 referencing police log 1060 of 22 1 2018.”
Big rise in council tax bills
Here’s the story about the eye-watering rise in council tax in Kirklees:
Read about it here
Breaking news on council tax in Kirklees
Two black Audis involved in crash
Two Audi cars were damaged in a crash in the Highmoor Lane/Halifax Road area of Clifton, near Brighouse.
It happened at around noon today and involved two black Audi vehicles.
A police spokesman said no-one had been injured
These photographs were taken by Stuart Black.
Slow traffic on the M62
Some travel news from our traffic partner INRIX:
One lane closed and slow traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
Lane one (of four) is closed. This is a smart section of the motorway.
Long-serving local politician to step down
Almondbury Lib Dem councillor Linda Wilkinson is to step down at the next local elections in May.
Clr Wilkinson, who is retiring after 14 years’ service, said: “I have hugely enjoyed representing my local area all these years but the time has come to pass on the baton to someone else.
“My friend Alison Munro will be the Liberal Democrat candidate on 3 May.
“She has lived in this area all her life and is already doing great work representing Lepton on Kirkburton Parish Council.”
Kirklees Liberal Democrat Group Leader Cllr Nicola Turner said: “I want to thank and congratulate Linda on 14 years’ loyal service to residents in Almondbury and Lepton.
“She has worked tirelessly over the years to get results for them and to defend HRI and the Tolson Museum. She will be a tough act to follow, but Alison Munro is another experienced local campaigner and I’m delighted she will be standing in May.”
Today's top stories
Here’s what people have been reading the most on our website so far today...
- An electrician whose job takes him all over Huddersfield has claimed the worst spot for fly-tipping is virtually on his door step - find out where here
- A man found badly hurt in Lepton over the weekend has sadly died of his injuries, police have confirmed. Read the latest here
- We reveal some of the roads picked out for being the worst afflicted by potholes. Take a look here
Traffic is stationary on M62 eastbound
<insert eye roll emoji here>
Bypass re-opens
Stocksbridge Bypass has re-opened today after four days of being closed due to flooding.
Highways England say motorists should proceed with caution as extra surface water means the road still isn’t 100% safe.
Worrying rise in domestic violence figures
Reports of domestic abuse in Kirklees are rising year by year, concerning figures have revealed.
Data disclosed in a Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police details the upward trend in incidents of abuse being reported in the borough. The number of incidents reported rose by approximately 50% between the beginning of 2015 and the third quarter of 2017, from 1,641 to 2,488.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said of the figures: “The data shows that domestic incidents reported to the police have risen during the time period requested. This could be due to a number of factors, such as the new controlling and coercive behaviour legislation, awareness campaigns such as the 16 days of action and regular Force media campaigns and increased confidence in victims reporting to the police.”
National news
Here’s a round up of today’s main headlines...
FOOTBALL MOURNS EX-ENGLAND CAPTAIN JIMMY ARMFIELD
World Cup winner, ex-England captain and Blackpool great Jimmy Armfield has died at the age of 82. Armfield, who played 627 matches in 17 years for his only club and was part of Sir Alf Ramsey’s victorious squad in 1966, was diagnosed with cancer for a second time last year.
UKIP LEADER HENRY BOLTON FACES PRESSURE TO QUIT AS SENIOR PARTY FIGURES RESIGN
Ukip leader Henry Bolton is facing growing pressure to stand down as a series of senior party figures announced they were quitting over his refusal to resign. Deputy leader Margot Parker, trade and industry spokesman William Dartmouth and immigration spokesman John Bickley said his position had become untenable and urged him to go. The resignations came after Ukip’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) backed a motion of no confidence in Mr Bolton on Sunday following the disclosure that his girlfriend had sent racist messages about Meghan Markle.
TRIBUTES TO GIRL STABBED TO DEATH AS FATHER HELD IN ATTEMPTED MURDER INQUIRY
The father of eight-year-old Mylee Billingham was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said, as tributes pour in for the schoolgirl. Bill Billingham, 54, is in a critical condition in hospital after he was found with a stab wound to his stomach at the property on Valley View. Mylee died in hospital on Saturday after she was found with knife wounds at the bungalow in Brownhills, near Walsall. A post-mortem examination will take place today and police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation. West Midlands Police say Billingham is yet to be questioned due to his condition. He is expected to undergo surgery.
Collision on Huddersfeld ring road
There’s been a crash on the ring road at the junction with Trinity Street.
A car has reportedly crashed into the back of the lorry and an ambulance and police were called just after 11am. Work is currently ongoing to recover the vehicles and clear the scene.
All lanes back open on M62
Delays to local buses
More problems on the M62
One lane has been closed on the westbound carriage due to an accident between junctions 23 and 22.
Congestion is back to Ainley Top.
Appeal to find owner of dropped wage packet
A man has found a wage packet in a Dalton street this morning and wants to reunite it with its owner.
The finder, who has asked not to be named at this stage, says there is a name on the wage slip along with the cash inside and he said the loser will no doubt be panic-stricken.
He found it about an hour ago while popping out to buy his paper and doesn’t think it had been on the ground for long.
If you’ve lost it call 07758 328628.
Huddersfield weather
A dry and reasonably uneventful day on the cards for today’s forecast.
Grey and cloudy with temperatures of 6-7 degrees.
Princess Eugenie engaged
Another royal wedding is on the cards this year, it’s been confirmed.
Buckingham Palace released a statement this morning announcing the engagement of Princess Eugenie to long term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.
The wedding will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in Autumn this year.
Roadworks causing delays
Major delays along Leeds Road this morning due to ongoing gas works at the junction of Oldfield House Lane.
Queues are both in and out of town and it’s taken one Examiner staff member an extra 30 minutes this morning!
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page today leading on news of a man found seriously injured in Lepton over the weekend.
Since going to press, police have confirmed the man has sadly died.
Congestion on local roads
The earlier accident on the M62 is having a knock-on effect on the surrounding local roads.
Traffic is crawling on Lindley Moor Road currently, and things are looking pretty slow coming up from Brighouse, too.
Cops find cannabis in wardrobe
The contents of this wardrobe landed one person somewhere less inviting than Narnia after police raided a house over the weekend.
Kirklees officers found cannabis plants growing in the pop-up wardrobe at a house in Chickenley, Dewsbury, and arrested a man and woman. The team tweeted images of their discovery yesterday, adding: “No wonder their clothes were in the kitchen.”
Latest on the motorways
Our traffic partners Inrix are reporting the accident on the M62 earlier this morning involved two vans and three cars. All lanes are now back open and it looks like traffic is slowly easing...
- There is also one lane closed on the M62 westbound in the Castleford area due to a broken down vehicle, which is causing 40 minute delays.
- There are problems on the M1, too, this morning due to an earlier broken down car on the northbound carriage between junctions 40 and 41. Traffic is backing up to junction 38 for Denby Dale with delays of around 30 minutes.
Still looking very slow on the M62
Here’s the eastbound carriage near Scammonden...
Latest on the roads
A few roads remain closed today:
- The Stocksbridge Bypass is still closed in both directions between the A6102 and A628 due to flooding
- Woodhead Road is still closed in both directions between the A628 and Old Gate for Holme due to the snow
All lanes back open
The eastbound carriage is now fully re-opened after the earlier accident:
Major hold-ups on the M62 easbound
One lane closed on the M62 eastbound this morning with very slow traffic due to a multi-vehicle accident near junction 25 near Brighouse - congestion is back to junction 23 and we’re being advised that travel time is an extra one hour and 10 minutes.
Here’s how it’s looking - definitely avoid the motorway if you can.
Man dies of his injuries
A man found badly hurt in Lepton over the weekend has sadly died of his injuries, police have confirmed.
The 49-year-old man was found seriously injured on Common End Lane on Saturday. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died last night.
The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious but police are appealing to hear from anyone who may have any information on the circumstances of the man’s death.
Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly of Kirklees CID said: “Although we still do not have a complete picture as to the circumstances, at this stage, we are not treating it as suspicious.
“A forensic post mortem will now take place to further establish the cause of death and assist in unravelling the full nature of this incident. We are supporting the man’s family at this difficult time and continuing to develop a chronology of events.
“Our CCTV enquiries have allowed us to track some of his movements prior to the incident. It is important, however, that we can fill in the gaps of the timeline that led to him sustaining these serious injuries. I would ask that anyone who has any information, however significant you may believe it to be, to come forward.”
Good morning, Huddersfield
Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .