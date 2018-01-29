Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Vital link roads in Colne Valley set to be resurfaced
Two link roads connecting the Holme and Colne valleys are to be resurfaced.
Linfit Lane and Linfit Fold off Manchester Road in Linthwaite are used by motorists heading to and from the M62 with the roads acting as a major link between Linthwaite, Netherton and Honley.
However, the roads have deteriorated in recent years and are peppered with potholes, cracks and tarmac patches.
David Wagner calling on spirit of Manchester Utd win for Liverpool FC clash
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is hoping his side can claim another famous scalp when Liverpool visit the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow evening (kick-off 8pm).
Arguably Town’s best performance of the season so far came in West Yorkshire against fellow Premier League giants Manchester United back in October.
Entering that encounter on the back of seven games without victory, the German head coach’s side defied all the pre-match odds by recording an emphatic 2-1 victory over Jose Mourinho’s men.
Lanes reopen on M1 following breakdown
Slow traffic due to earlier broken down vehicle on M1 Northbound at J40 A638 (Ossett / Wakefield). All lanes have been re-opened.
Lane one (of two) was closed as you head from the A638 roundabout onto the motorway.
'Walking wounded' after Dewsbury crash
Two vehicles have crashed on Savile Road at Dewsbury. Avoid the area if you can.
Update on some Lindley potholes...
E-fit appeal after burglary
Detectives in Calderdale have released an E-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Rastrick earlier this month.
The suspect was disturbed committing a burglary at an address on Thornhill Road in Rastrick around 6.30pm on Monday January 15.
The suspect, along with a second male, entered the address whilst the occupant, a man in his 50’s, was sleeping before being disturbed. They both made off from the address.
Detective Constable Jason Mohan of Calderdale CID said; “Clearly this has been a distressing experience for the victim and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident, or who can identify the suspect in the Efit to come forward. Enquiries are on-going in to the incident.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Mohan at Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13180024487. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.
Bypass bid by Flockton villagers
I’ve just spoke to villagers in Flockton who are campaigning for a bypass and a chance to tap into £100m of government funding.
They say enough is enough after a spate of near misses, HGVs flouting the rules by using the main road through Flockton as a short cut, plus an increase in housing will lead to more vehicles on the road.
Residents are now collecting signatures and hope to top 3,500 to force a debate at Kirklees Council.
The petition can be signed here: chn.ge/2mX7ZAq
Full story to come
Coroner's appeal
Coroners are appealing for information to trace relatives of Kathleen Wright who died recently.
Ms Wright was aged 81 when she died at Leeds General Infirmary on 17 January.
She lived in Hebden Bridge and is thought to have links to the Preston area.
Anyone with any information about her relatives is asked to contact Coroners Officer Robert Wright on 01924 292301.
Leeds Road is busy
There’s queueing traffic and delays on A62 Leeds Road in both directions at Old Fieldhouse Lane, congestion to Thistle Street and to A6107 Bradley Road / B6118 Bridge Road (White Cross Inn Junction).
It’s in the roadworks area.
Man admits attempting to kill 4 children
A 29-year-old man has admitted attempting to kill four young children by hitting them with a hammer and then crashing a car into a wall.
Owen Scott was arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a pub near Penistone in August last year.
Four children were in the vehicle - two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys aged 21 months and nine months.
They were all taken to hospital in a serious condition with injuries “not all thought to be consistent with the collision”, according to police at the time.
At a previous hearing, prosecutors said Scott had used a hammer to inflict blows on the children in the car and had then driven deliberately at the front wall of The Travellers Inn, on the A629 between Sheffield and Huddersfield.
On Monday, Scott stood in the dock at Sheffield Crown Court wearing a grey buttoned-up shirt and dark trousers to plead guilty to four charges of attempted murder and one charge of dangerous driving.
Flanked by one security officer, he spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.
No details of the incident were given during the short hearing but Michelle Colborne QC, defending, said: “In relation to the events in the car he has little or no memory”.
Miss Colborne said her client had undergone a psychiatric evaluation and although he was found to be suffering from a “short-lived psychosis” at the time, this was not enough to amount to a psychiatric defence to attempted murder.
She said: “There is mitigation which demonstrates that, at the time, it was likely he was suffering from a psychosis, short lived, affecting his ability to rational thought and self control, but falls short of a defence.”
The grey Dacia Logan was travelling along the A629 Copster Lane when it left the road and crashed into the front wall of the pub in the Oxspring area of Barnsley at about 12.25am on August 23.
Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, was remanded in custody by the judge, Mrs Justice O’Farrell, who said further psychiatric reports were needed. He will be sentenced on February 15.
Bypass closed
The A616 Stocksbridge Bypass is closed in both directions due to heavy traffic due to flooding between B6088 Manchester Road and Mortimer Road.
Contractors are on site to carry out flood prevention works.
1 lane closed
One lane closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work and broken down lorry on M62 Eastbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J32 A639 (Pontefract), congestion on M62 to J30 A642 (Rothwell).
Lanes one (of three) remains closed.
Lane two re-opened around 11:50.
M62 update
Two lanes of the M62 are closed and there’s slow traffic due to recovery work and broken down lorry on M62 Eastbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J32 A639 (Pontefract).
Lanes one and two (of three) are now closed to aid with recovery.
M62 accident
Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the M62 eastbound.
It’s between J32A and J33 and Highways England are dealing with a collision.
M62 alert
One lane closed and slow traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Eastbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J32 A639 (Pontefract).
Lane one (of three) is closed.
Clr's tap water demo to highlight waste
A Kirklees councillor demonstrated getting water from a tap to show how easy it would be to axe bottled water from council meetings.
Green councillors have called for the practice of providing bottled water for certain council meetings to end.
Clr Andrew Cooper, Green party leader in Kirklees, was at a recent Public Question Time event at Huddersfield Town Hall about the Kirklees Budget where leading councillors from each of the political groups on the Council were answering questions.
Bottled ‘Harrogate Spring Water’ was provided for speakers at the event.
Clr Cooper went to the Huddersfield Town Hall kitchen and filled up a jug of water to show how simple the tap water alternative to bottled water was.
He said: “I was astounded that we were being provided with bottled water, which costs the Council money, when we can get the same thing from a tap in the Town Hall kitchen just a few yards away for free.
“Not only is there the financial cost of transporting bottled water but also the cost of getting rid of the glass bottle afterwards.
“It doesn’t make financial or environmental sense. What really annoyed me was the fact we were given single use plastic cups as well when we could have used a reusable glass.”
The Newsome councillor added: “The saving to the Council of getting rid of bottled water will only be small but it will demonstrate that the Council has a culture of thinking carefully about how it spends public money because if we are not wasting it on bottled water then we can use that money on services for local people.”
The Greens will include the banning of bottled water in their amendment to the Kirklees Budget that will be decided at the next Full Council meeting on Wednesday February 14.
Fire investigation to begin
An investigation is underway after a fire at an empty mill in Dewsbury.
Firefighters from four stations were called to the blaze on Pepper Royd Street at 5pm on Sunday.
As much as 70% of the mill was on fire at the height of the blaze.
Watch Commander Chris Johnson, of Dewsbury Fire Station, said: “It was a three-storey mill that was on fire.
“The fire was coming out of the windows of every storey and I’d say between 60% and 70% of the mill was on fire.
“It was coming out of the roof too so we had an aerial platform tackling the fire from above and engines on the ground with the large jets on it too.
“I’d say we had the fire under control within two and a half hours and we managed to stop it spreading to nearby industrial units.
“There were some units with acetylene cylinders nearby so it was a priority to stop it from spreading.”
Dewsbury firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Huddersfield, Cleckheaton and Ossett.
A fire investigation team is to return to the mill on Monday to investigate the cause.
It’s not the fire time the mill has been alight, there was a fire there in November 2016 and another in April last year. It’s thought the mill was under refurbishment after the last blaze.
Con men pretend to be council workers
Residents are being warned after four incidents of con men pretending to be council workers have been targetting elderly residents.
People in Golcar, Salendine Nook and Mirfield have been targeted by suspects posing as council workers.
In all four incidents, the suspects have said they are attending from the council in response to water problems in the area.
Detective Constable Joanne Jabczynski of Kirklees District CID said: “Thankfully no one was injured during the incidents but it has clearly been very distressing for all the victims involved.
“It would appear the suspects have targeted older people who live alone and may appear to be more vulnerable.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have any knowledge of these incidents or may have been in or around the areas highlighted on Wednesday (January 24) or may know or have seen anyone matching the suspect’s descriptions, or acting suspiciously to come forward and speak to the police.
The incidents have all taken place on Wednesday January 24 across the district between 12pm and 2.30pm in Golcar and Salendine Nook in Huddersfield and at an address in Mirfield.
Man fighting for life after trying to stop row
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Bradford city centre in the early hours of Sunday, 28 January, leaving him in a critical condition in hospital.
The assault occurred near the Bentley’s bar on Godwin Street between 1.30am and 2.15am. It is understood that the victim, a 35-year-old man, intervened in a dispute in the street between two groups before being assaulted himself.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is being treated for a serious head injury.
Detective Inspector Matt Walker, of Bradford District CID, said: “Given the time that this assault has happened, there will have been a number of people in the area, either making their way between bars or heading home.
“It may be that you witnessed some people fighting but at the time thought nothing more of it and didn’t believe it was worth reporting.
“We have a man fighting for his life in hospital and need anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it seems, to please come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Bradford District CID via 101, quoting reference 13180045439 or to pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Chain Bar delays
There are delays around Chain Bar near the M62/M606 junction.
Here’s the traffic camera right now:
There’s queueing traffic on M606 Southbound at M62 J26 (Chain Bar), travel time is 11 minutes.
Travel round-up
Here’s an overview of what’s happening on the roads this morning:
1) Slow traffic due to debris on road on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 (Ossett / Wakefield) and J41 A650 (Carrgate), congestion to J38 A637 (Darton / Huddersfield). Matrix sign set to 40 mph. Travel time is around 60 minutes.
2) Queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is 15 minutes.
3) Queueing traffic on M606 Northbound at J3 A6036 Rooley Avenue / A6177 Rooley Lane (Staygate Roundabout). Travel time is six minutes.
Mill fire
There was a fire at a derelict mill in Dewsbury last night.
Six engines from West Yorkshire Fire and rescue Service attended the blaze at the mill on Pepper Royd Street, Dewsbury.
Photo courtesy of Ash Milnes.
20 minute delays
There are 20 minute delays due to roadworks on a Huddersfield-Halifax route.
There’s queueing traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane.
Highways say travel time is 20 minutes.