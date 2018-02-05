Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Top stories of the weekend
In case you missed it, here were our biggest stories this weekend...
- Police have stepped up patrols in Huddersfield town centre after a machete gang stormed through the Kingsgate centre on Saturday afternoon. Read more here.
- Huddersfield Town face a battle to climb back out of the danger zone after another defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday. Read our commentary piece from sports writer Rory Benson here.
- Hundreds of runners lined the streets for the Dewsbury 10k yesterday, although left the event sniggering when the finishers’ t-shirts were handed out. See why here...
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning, focusing on the machete incident in Kingsgate at the weekend.
Delays double
M62 congestion is now back to Rishworth Moor. Travel time is around one hour and 15 minutes.
Oil spillage causes congestion on the M62
Two lanes closed on the westbound carriage of the motorway at the moment due to an oil spillage and broken down crane.
This is heading towards Manchester between junctions 18 and 19 and congestion is currently back to junction 20. Delays are reportedly an extra 35 minutes.
