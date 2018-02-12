Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Broken down vehicle on Elland Bypass
Main stories from the weekend
In case you missed it, here were the biggest stories from over the weekend:
- Huddersfield celebrated their first Premier League win in nine matches as they beat Bournemouth 4-1 at home. Read the full match report here.
- A crash shut Westbourne Road in Marsh on Saturday after two vehicles collided at the junction by the KFC. See more here.
- A memorial was held for the 17 victims of the Colnebridge mill fire as this week marks the 200th anniversary. Read more here.
M62 update
No closures to report on the motorway this morning but traffic is very slow westbound between junctions 23 and 22 between Huddersfield and Rishworth Moor.
This is due to a broken down car. All lanes are open but very slow as you can imagine.
Today's Examiner
Here is today’s front page:
SNOW!
We’re running separate live updates this morning as snow hits the region causing delays on the roads and to public transport.
Check out our separate live blog here for all the latest.
Good morning, Huddersfield
