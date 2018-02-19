Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Appeal after death of man walking on motorway
Police are seeking witnesses following the death of a man who was walking on a lane of the M1 near to the Denby Dale exit.
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) is appealing for information about an incident which took place between junctions 39 (Denby Dale) and 40 (Wakefield/Dewsbury) at around 1am on Sunday February 18.
Police said a DAF XF lorry was in collision with a 35-year-old man who was walking in lane one of the carriageway.
The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are seeking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
“Anyone who has information is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing crime number 13180081365.”
Appeal following death of Raymond Umpleby
Coroners are appealing for any relatives of Raymond Umpleby to come forward.
Mr Umpleby, 73, died at his home address on Francis Close, Halifax on Friday 9 February.
There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Any relatives or anyone who has information about his next of kin are asked to contact Coroners Officer Symone Holmes on (01274) 471438.
Dewsbury woman jailed for trying to kill friend
Shaunna Littlewood has been jailed for life for the attempted murder of friend Sarah Holden.
Littlewood, of Dewsbury, admitted stabbing Miss Holden at a flat on Gladstone Court in July last year. Leeds Crown Court has heard she tied the victim to a bed before stabbing her repeatedly.
Full story soon.
KFC fans go hungry in Huddersfield
KFC has been forced to close a raft of stores - including the four in Huddersfield - after a new delivery contract with DHL resulted in chicken shortages across the country.
All four Huddersfield branches are currently closed, according to KFC’s website.
Man dies after getting trapped in machinery
Rescue services from across West Yorkshire rushed to the scene after a man got trapped in farm machinery last night.
The man was found with serious injuries at the site in Thornton, Bradford, after services were called at 8.45pm last night. Sadly, he died at the scene. Police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Dangerous driver removed from dock after refusing to go to jail
A 48-year-old man who was involved in a “hair-raising” police pursuit in his Mitsubishi GTO had to be removed from a crown court dock by security staff after he refused to go to jail.
Naseem Afsar was jailed for 10 months after admitting driving dangerously between New Hey Road and Calderdale Way, where he eventually crashed into a barrier, in January last year. But when he was sentenced today at Bradford Crown Court, Afsar, 48, said: “I don’t want to go.”
Despite encouragement from the officer Afsar, of Stephenson Street, Bradford, stood his ground and other staff had to be called into court to put him in handcuffs and take him downstairs to begin his sentence.
More on Honley man who has admitted child sex charge
A Huddersfield binman who was confronted by a self-styled paedophile hunter on his own doorstep has admitted a child sex charge.
Robert Pearson, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child during a brief hearing today at Leeds Crown Court. The court heard that the charge relates to discussing kissing, mutual masturbation and performing and receiving oral sex between November 1, 2017 and January 5, 2018.
Pearson, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Armley, had been arrested by police minutes after the confrontation at his home in Honley in January. The sentencing was listed for March 12.
Large fire in Bradfird
Watch out for this if you’re in the area - it’s causing disruption on the local roads.
Heavy traffic on M1
The M1 southbound is currently very busy between junctions 39 and 38 for Denby Dale and Huddersfield.
Felix to feature on Huddersfield Monopoly board
Huddersfield Station cat Felix will feature on the town’s very own Monopoly board if it wins, it’s been announced.
We are currently head to head in a voting contest with neighbouring town Halifax in a bid to be named the next place to have its own edition of the game.
Voting has been extended and the winner is to be announced in Spring, with Huddersfield currently in the lead. If you haven’t voted yet, find out how here.
Sadly, it looks like someone has forgotten Felix is actually a girl. Awkward.
BAFTA STARS WEAR BLACK ON THE RED CARPET
Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence and Kristin Scott Thomas were among the stars who wore black to the Baftas in support of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment and inequality. The usually colourful red carpet at the annual film awards ceremony in London was flooded with celebrities in black gowns, as guests followed the lead set at the Golden Globes in January by adopting an all-black dress code. Next week stars attending the Brit Awards will be given white rose pins to show support for Time’s Up.Stars also wore white roses at the Grammys earlier this month to acknowledge the industry’s fight against harassment.
THERESA MAY LAUNCHING MAJOR REVIEW OF STUDENT FINANCE
Theresa May will announce a sweeping review of post-18 education as she admits to serious concerns about a system that leaves the poorest students in England with the highest debt. The Prime Minister will acknowledge the current system of university tuition fees of up to £9,250 a year had not resulted in the “competitive” market that had been expected and instead “we now have one of the most expensive systems” in the world. The Government-led review, supported by an independent chair and panel, will look at all aspects of student funding, including the maintenance support available to help with the cost of living.
WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PARAMEDICS ‘VERBALLY ABUSED AND NOTE LEFT ON AMBULANCE’
A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of verbally abusing paramedics and leaving an abusive note on the windscreen of their ambulance as they responded to an emergency. The arrest followed a plea by West Midlands Ambulance Service staff who reported at the weekend how colleagues had found a hand-written note from an irate resident complaining that the vehicle was parked outside their house. The ambulance was responding to a 999 call in the Tunstall area of Stoke-on-Trent at the time.
Accident on M62 sliproad
One lane closed on the entry slip road at junction 25 of the M62 heading eastbound currently.
This is due to an accident just off the roundabout. Take care.
Tracy Brabin calls for shared parental pay
Batley & Spen MP Tracy Brabin is to introduce a bill this week calling for shared parental pay for self-employed parents.
The Labour MP and former actress says that parents who have more insecure working lives should have the same rights as those on a salary entitled to shared parental leave when they have a child. The legislation was brought in in 2015 and means employees can split up to 52 weeks of time off work after the birth of a child and 39 weeks statutory pay. This right does not currently apply to those who are self-employed.
Widower to carry out wife's bucket list challenge
A Kirkheaton man will be taking to the skies to fulfil the last of five challenges on his late wife’s bucket list.
Michael Haigh, 71, will be doing a wing walk in memory of his beloved wife Brenda who sadly passed away in July last year after battling cancer. Read more about it here.
Binman pleads guilty after being snared by paedophile hunters
Robert Pearson, of Honley, has admitted attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.
Reporter Stephanie Finnegan is in court. You can read more on the previous hearing here.
Road closed in Mirfield for repairs
Huddersfield weather
Temperatures are getting slightly milder this week as the mornings get slightly lighter.
Tops of 10 degrees today and a dry, but cloudy day on the cards.
Stocks Lane closed in Batley
Accident in Brighouse
Bradford Road is currently partially blocked in Brighouse due to an accident near to McDonalds.
WATCH: Men try to rob Rolex store in broad daylight
Police are appealing to anyone who was shopping in Leeds yesterday morning after men in two cars tried to rob the Rolex store in a ram raid.
Enquiries are ongoing after men in balaclavas tried to break into the store by driving into it. They had turned up in two cars before attempting the raid.
The men then left the scene in two cars. No one was injured and police want to speak to any witnesses. If you saw the attempted rpbbery or have phone footage please call Leeds CID via 101 referencing police log number 751 of 18 February.
This video was taken by onlooker Ben Martin.
Today's Examiner
Here is today’s front page.
Road closure in Crosland Moor
Traffic update
Very slow traffic on the M62 westbound around junction 22 on the tops this morning.
Salterhebble Hill is congested as usual around Calderdale Royal. We’re also aware that Beacon Road in Bradford is currently closed in both directions this morning due to and unsafe building between the junctions for Cooper Lane and Speeton Avenue, so watch out for that one if you’re a Bradford commuter.
